NHS Confederation - Welsh NHS Confederation responds to NHS pay announcements
Darren Hughes responds to NHS pay announcements and further commitments from the Welsh Government.
Responding to the Welsh Government’s acceptance of the independent Pay Review Bodies (NHS Pay Review Body and Doctors’ and Dentists’ Review Body) recommendation of an above current inflation rate pay increase for NHS staff, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“Health leaders will welcome the confirmation from the Welsh Government that those staff working so hard across the health service will benefit from an above inflation pay rise, in line with the UK Government offer to staff in England.
“NHS staff work tirelessly day in day out for patients and are the lifeblood of the health service, so this decision should be greeted with renewed optimism. Commitments to updating pay points and structures, as well as the intent to negotiate a fair and proportionate pay uplift across primary care, will also be welcomed.
“Industrial action has taken a real toll on the health service in recent years, not least on patients due to the cancellation of appointments and operations. We hope today’s news takes us another step towards avoiding disruption to health services from industrial action.
“However, it is crucial that the pay award is funded in full by both the UK and Welsh governments as the NHS continues to work hard at recruiting and retaining staff and driving down waiting lists against the backdrop of an already very tight financial position.
“Although NHS leaders understand the financial uncertainties faced by the Welsh Government, they would welcome an earlier decision in relation to future pay awards.
“NHS organisations will now work hard to implement the back-dated pay award, so staff can receive the well-deserved pay uplift as soon as is practicable.”
