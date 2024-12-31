WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - What were healthcare leaders reading in 2024?
We look back at NHS Voices’ ten most-read posts of 2024.
NHS Voices is the NHS Confederation’s blog for and by health and care leaders. From dentistry, anti-racism and partnership working, to political support, QOF and children and young people, we rundown the opinion pieces that captured healthcare leaders’ attention in 2024.
10 : Bringing personalised healthcare to children
Great Ormond Street’s professor Neil Sebire and Dr Rebecca Pope from Roche Products Ltd shed light on how an innovative NHS and industry partnership is moving closer towards personalised healthcare for children through better use of data.
9 : Reforming dentistry through primary care collaboration
Lorraine Mattis, chief executive of the University of Suffolk Dental CIC, argues that to address NHS dental care access and oral health inequalities, we must advocate for policies that facilitate integration among primary care providers.
8 : Frontline digitisation: people over functionality
If staff needs aren’t considered, the benefits outlined in NHS England’s Frontline Digitisation programme will be difficult to realise, argues John Llewellyn, chief digital and information officer at NHS Cheshire and Merseyside.
7 : Politicians must support NHS leaders to innovate and improve health and care
NHS leaders must be given the freedom and support to tackle performance challenges in their own areas, writes Professor Sir Chris Ham.
6 : The NHS needs to think differently about working with others
Dr Jane Padmore and Neil Blanchard tell all about a new agreement in Sussex that explores how NHS and VCSE sector will work together to meet mental health, learning disabilities and neurodiversity need.
5 : Is QOF bad for your heart?
Laura Boyd and Dr Matt Kearney suggest that current quality improvement methods may actually be damaging for patient outcomes.
4 : Empowering individuals with learning disabilities and autism: a path to inclusive workforce and healthcare
Fergus Hamilton highlights the individual and societal benefits of employment for people with learning disabilities and autism.
3 : Driving an anti-racism strategy through cultural change
Changing culture through a focus on values is the basis of work to address racism in Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, explains Roisin Fallon-Williams.
2 : Diversifying the upper levels of the health service
Despite the incredible diversity of NHS staff as a whole, there is a distinct lack of diversity at higher levels. What is going wrong, ask Eric Pirozzoli and Fay Blackwood.
1 : The NHS needs to confront the serious problem of racism within the service
Patricia Miller, chief executive of NHS Dorset Integrated Care Board, questions whether the NHS can really root out racism from the service if it cannot confront the institutional racism that persists within it.
Add NHS Voices to your 2025 reading list
For thought leadership that sparks debate, shares learning and inspires new ways of working across the sector, head to NHS Voices. Benefit from the insights of those leading and delivering change.
If you’re interested in the NHS Confederation’s unique perspective, browse Confed Viewpoint for commentary and opinion from our experts.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
‘Not the new normal’ – 2024 ‘one of the worst years in UNICEF’s history’ for children in conflict30/12/2024 11:05:00
The impact of armed conflicts on children around the world reached devastating and likely record levels in 2024, according to a review by UNICEF of the latest available data and prevailing global trends.
Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder on continued deaths of children in Gaza27/12/2024 09:20:00
Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder on continued deaths of children in Gaza
CBI - Private sector expects steep decline in activity into 202523/12/2024 11:20:00
Private sector firms expect activity to fall in the three months to March (weighted balance of -24%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are now at their weakest in over two years.
NHS Confederation responds to GP reform and funding boost announcement23/12/2024 10:05:00
The measures will provide vital relief to a sector that has borne the brunt of low financial uplifts at the same time as significant cost pressures.
Local roads funding announcement – LGA statement23/12/2024 09:05:00
The LGA responds to the Government's announcement of £1.6 billion roads maintenance funding for councils in England next year.
No holiday cheer for retailers - CBI Distributive Trades Survey20/12/2024 13:20:00
Retailers reported a moderate fall in year-on-year sales volumes for December, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. This marked the third month in a row in which annual sales declined.
NHS Confederation - NHS working hard to care for patients amid rising flu levels20/12/2024 11:10:00
Flu levels are rising at a worrying rate, with high levels of other viruses circulating as well.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofwat’s final price determinations20/12/2024 10:10:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to Ofwat’s final price determinations