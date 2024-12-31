NHS Confederation - What were healthcare leaders reading in 2024?

10 : Bringing personalised healthcare to children

Great Ormond Street’s professor Neil Sebire and Dr Rebecca Pope from Roche Products Ltd shed light on how an innovative NHS and industry partnership is moving closer towards personalised healthcare for children through better use of data.

9 : Reforming dentistry through primary care collaboration

Lorraine Mattis, chief executive of the University of Suffolk Dental CIC, argues that to address NHS dental care access and oral health inequalities, we must advocate for policies that facilitate integration among primary care providers.

8 : Frontline digitisation: people over functionality

If staff needs aren’t considered, the benefits outlined in NHS England’s Frontline Digitisation programme will be difficult to realise, argues John Llewellyn, chief digital and information officer at NHS Cheshire and Merseyside.

7 : Politicians must support NHS leaders to innovate and improve health and care

NHS leaders must be given the freedom and support to tackle performance challenges in their own areas, writes Professor Sir Chris Ham.

6 : The NHS needs to think differently about working with others

Dr Jane Padmore and Neil Blanchard tell all about a new agreement in Sussex that explores how NHS and VCSE sector will work together to meet mental health, learning disabilities and neurodiversity need.

5 : Is QOF bad for your heart?

Laura Boyd and Dr Matt Kearney suggest that current quality improvement methods may actually be damaging for patient outcomes.

4 : Empowering individuals with learning disabilities and autism: a path to inclusive workforce and healthcare

Fergus Hamilton highlights the individual and societal benefits of employment for people with learning disabilities and autism.

3 : Driving an anti-racism strategy through cultural change

Changing culture through a focus on values is the basis of work to address racism in Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, explains Roisin Fallon-Williams.

2 : Diversifying the upper levels of the health service

Despite the incredible diversity of NHS staff as a whole, there is a distinct lack of diversity at higher levels. What is going wrong, ask Eric Pirozzoli and Fay Blackwood.

1 : The NHS needs to confront the serious problem of racism within the service

Patricia Miller, chief executive of NHS Dorset Integrated Care Board, questions whether the NHS can really root out racism from the service if it cannot confront the institutional racism that persists within it.

