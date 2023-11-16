NHS England
|Printable version
NHS dementia diagnosis rates at three-year high
The NHS is diagnosing tens of thousands more people with dementia since the start of the pandemic, thanks to NHS recovery efforts.
NHS staff have diagnosed 475,573 people with dementia in September – up more than 52,000 than the same time last year, with diagnosis rates now at a three year high.
Speaking at NHS Providers annual conference yesterday, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said that the NHS is committed to continuing this diagnosis drive so that more people get the help they need as soon as possible.
NHS England launched new pilots in December to increase diagnosis rates with health professionals going into care homes to assess older adults who may have missed checks during the pandemic.
Heath chiefs are expecting the ambition of diagnosing 66.7% of people over 65 will be met in the next year.
In 14 parts of the country care home residents are being proactively assessed for the condition by specialist nurses and other healthcare professionals. The programme has led to the North West (69.1%) and North East England (66.9%) exceeding the national target and at their highest levels locally since before the pandemic.
A dementia diagnosis is the first step in assessing whether someone would be suitable for treatments, or whether they and their family need further support.
NHS guidance advises that if you are worried about signs of dementia or have concerns about a loved one to contact your GP for an assessment. Once a diagnosis is made, the NHS can provide a range of support, including treatment options.
Earlier this year, NHS England established a national taskforce team to prepare for the potential arrival of new Alzheimer’s treatments, if they are approved by regulators.
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive said: “A dementia diagnosis can be incredibly daunting for people and their families, but an early diagnosis can ensure that they get the support they need as quickly as possible.
“Thanks to the efforts of NHS staff, tens of thousands more people are now getting a diagnosis than this time last year which opens up doors to further support for patients and their families who suffer from this heart-breaking disease.
“There are many things we can do in the health and care sector to support people if they do get a diagnosis, and importantly there is support for their families and carers too.
“We will press on with our efforts and outreach to detect dementia earlier and I am determined that by next year, we will reach our ambition of diagnosing two thirds of people with dementia so that they don’t have to go through it alone.
“If you have noticed that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can help.”
The NHS Long Term Plan committed to offering better support for people with dementia through more support in the community through enhanced community multidisciplinary teams and greater personalised care.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/11/nhs-dementia-diagnosis-rates-at-three-year-high/
Latest News from
NHS England
Pharmacy reforms to bring new services to the high street16/11/2023 14:15:00
Thousands of women across England will be able to get the contraceptive pill at their local pharmacy from next month, as part of a major expansion of primary care services.
NHS sets ambition to eliminate cervical cancer by 204015/11/2023 16:20:00
The NHS will today pledge to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 for the first time ever, which could save thousands of lives every year in England.
Artificial intelligence to help boost NHS winter response and prevent avoidable admissions14/11/2023 14:15:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) will spot patients at risk of needing to go to hospital so community NHS teams can get to them first and reduce pressures on A&Es, as part of a range of tech and data solutions being rolled out across the NHS ahead of winter.
One-year waits reduce for patients as record demand for NHS emergency care continues10/11/2023 09:15:00
NHS staff are managing record demand across emergency care ahead of winter, with new data showing Type 1 A&Es and ambulance services experienced their busiest month this year in October.
Tens of thousands of women set to benefit from ‘repurposed’ NHS drug to prevent breast cancer07/11/2023 11:15:00
Tens of thousands more women at increased risk of breast cancer could now benefit from a proven risk-reducing drug on the NHS, after it was licensed in a new use to help prevent the disease.
Giant lung roadshow tours England as most people ignore early lung cancer symptoms06/11/2023 11:15:00
The NHS will visit thousands of people in England’s lung cancer hotspots with giant inflatable lungs this month, to raise awareness of potential cancer symptoms and help catch cancer earlier.
New NHS warning system to spot deterioration in children’s health faster03/11/2023 14:15:00
The NHS is rolling out a new early warning system for doctors and nurses treating children to quickly identify deterioration, escalate care, and act on parental concerns.
NHS burns advice sought every 21 seconds over Bonfire Night weekend03/11/2023 11:15:00
The number of people visiting the burns advice page on the NHS website increases by a quarter (27%) during the weekend of Bonfire Night.