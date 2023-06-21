NHS England appoints Chief Information Officer

NHS England has appointed a new Chief Information Officer to oversee digital technology across the health service.

John Quinn has been offered the role following a rigorous recruitment process. His key responsibilities will include running and evolving the NHS’s critical technical infrastructure and managing cyber security for national services.

John has been filling the role on a temporary basis since February and was previously the Executive Director of IT Operations and Enterprise Services at NHS Digital.

He also spent eight years in leadership roles at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), including as the Executive Director for Technology, Digital Data and Delivery during the pandemic.

He spent the earlier part of his career in the Department for Education in Digital, Technology, Project Delivery and Knowledge Management roles.

Dr Tim Ferris, National Director of Transformation at NHS England, said:

“John has led significant digital transformations throughout his career, and so brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role of Chief Information Officer.

“I’ve found John’s measured, insightful, and outcomes-oriented approach to problem solving invaluable since he joined NHS England.

“I know the whole team will continue to value his wise and caring leadership style, as we adopt the latest technology to transform the NHS and improve care for patients.”