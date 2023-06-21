NHS England
|Printable version
NHS England appoints Chief Information Officer
NHS England has appointed a new Chief Information Officer to oversee digital technology across the health service.
John Quinn has been offered the role following a rigorous recruitment process. His key responsibilities will include running and evolving the NHS’s critical technical infrastructure and managing cyber security for national services.
John has been filling the role on a temporary basis since February and was previously the Executive Director of IT Operations and Enterprise Services at NHS Digital.
He also spent eight years in leadership roles at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), including as the Executive Director for Technology, Digital Data and Delivery during the pandemic.
He spent the earlier part of his career in the Department for Education in Digital, Technology, Project Delivery and Knowledge Management roles.
Dr Tim Ferris, National Director of Transformation at NHS England, said:
“John has led significant digital transformations throughout his career, and so brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role of Chief Information Officer.
“I’ve found John’s measured, insightful, and outcomes-oriented approach to problem solving invaluable since he joined NHS England.
“I know the whole team will continue to value his wise and caring leadership style, as we adopt the latest technology to transform the NHS and improve care for patients.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/06/nhs-england-appoints-chief-information-officer/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS publishes data following junior doctors strike20/06/2023 14:15:00
Statistics on last week’s junior doctors strike are here available on the NHS England website: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS
Free sight tests for special schools20/06/2023 10:12:10
Free NHS sight tests will be made available within all special school settings, the government and NHS England yesterday confirmed.
Thousands of sickle cell patients to benefit from quicker access to expert NHS care20/06/2023 09:15:00
Thousands of people with sickle cell disease will benefit from quicker pain relief when experiencing a crisis thanks to new specialist NHS centres across the country.
Government takes action to strengthen local care systems15/06/2023 14:22:00
The government has committed to a number of measures to support integrated care systems in response to two key reports.
NHS to open new specialist clinics for obese children and young people14/06/2023 13:05:00
Thousands more children and young people who are severely obese will receive intensive support from the NHS, with 10 new specialist clinics set to open across England.
Weekly visits to NHS website’s hay fever advice reach 122,000 as pollen levels rise14/06/2023 09:15:00
The number of hay fever sufferers seeking advice from the NHS website has more than tripled – reaching 122,650 visits last week.
NHS announces nominations of health service heroes ahead of 75th birthday13/06/2023 16:25:00
The NHS yesterday announced its shortlist of nominated staff, carers and volunteers for this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards, ahead of its milestone 75th birthday.
Routine NHS care facing ‘enormous’ disruption with hospitals to lose tens of thousands of doctors for 72 hours13/06/2023 14:38:00
Strike action across England this week will significantly disrupt almost all routine care in the NHS, England’s top doctor has warned today.