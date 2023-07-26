NHS England
NHS England publishes data on first consultants strike in a decade
Data on the first consultant strike is here: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS
Industrial action by consultants, over the recent 48 hours between 20 and 21 July, saw 65,557 rescheduled appointments and procedures.
The cumulative total of rescheduled appointments and procedures over eight months of industrial action across the NHS now stands at 765,000.
Dr Vin Diwakar, the NHS medical director for secondary care, recently said:
“These figures show the impact industrial action is having on patients and families, and the scale of disruption is likely to be even greater, with many services avoiding scheduling appointments for strike days.
“We have now seen 765,000 appointments needing to be rescheduled in the last eight months due to strikes, and we are continuing to see a significant cumulative impact on NHS services as well as our hard-working staff as they do all they can to maintain safe patient services while tackling a record backlog.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/07/nhs-england-publishes-data-on-first-consultants-strike-in-a-decade/
