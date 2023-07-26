NHS England publishes data on first consultants strike in a decade

Data on the first consultant strike is here: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS

Industrial action by consultants, over the recent 48 hours between 20 and 21 July, saw 65,557 rescheduled appointments and procedures.

The cumulative total of rescheduled appointments and procedures over eight months of industrial action across the NHS now stands at 765,000.

Dr Vin Diwakar, the NHS medical director for secondary care, recently said: