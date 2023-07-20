NHS England
|Printable version
NHS England publishes data on latest junior doctors strike
Data on the latest junior doctors strike are here: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS
In summary, over five days there were 101,977 cancellations of acute inpatient and outpatient appointments . At the peak of the action, there were 20,342 staff not at work due to industrial action. In the previous action by junior doctors over three days there were 106,120 cancellations. The cumulative total of acute inpatient and outpatient appointments cancelled in eight months of industrial action now stands at 698,813.
NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said:
“These figures show the huge ongoing impact of industrial action for patients and their families, and the scale of disruption is likely to be even greater, with many services avoiding scheduling appointments for strike days.
“We are fast approaching three quarters of a million appointments rescheduled in the last eight months due to strikes, we are continuing to see a massive cumulative impact on NHS services and our hard-working staff as they do all they can to maintain safe patient services while tackling a record backlog.
“Ahead of strikes tomorrow, people should continue to use 999 for life-threatening situations, and for everything else, use 111 online or community services such as GPs or pharmacies.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/07/nhs-england-publishes-data-on-latest-junior-doctors-strike/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS braced for severe disruption due to first consultant strikes in a decade19/07/2023 13:15:00
The NHS is bracing itself for one of the toughest strikes in its history beginning on Thursday morning, England’s top doctor has warned.
Significant A&E demand continues for NHS amid increasing strike pressure13/07/2023 15:10:00
The hottest June on record saw heightened demand for urgent and emergency services, as staff managed more A&E attendances and saw the second highest number of the most serious ambulance incidents (category 1) for any June.
NHS shingles vaccine will be offered to almost one million more people12/07/2023 15:05:00
Almost a million more people (900,000) will become eligible for a shingles vaccination from September, the NHS announced yesterday.
Strikes will cause major disruption over the next week, says top NHS doctor12/07/2023 14:05:00
Major disruption caused by industrial action over the next fortnight will have a serious impact on the NHS, with services expected to face the most challenging period yet, England’s top doctor has warned today.
NHS steps up battle against life-threatening infections following successful world-first pilot12/07/2023 09:15:00
The NHS has launched plans to expand pioneering subscription-style drug contracts to develop lifesaving antibiotics of the future.
Visits to the NHS website’s insect bites and stings page triple this summer11/07/2023 14:15:00
The number of people seeking advice on bites and stings from the NHS website is three times higher than last summer.
Parliamentary awards held to celebrate incredible work of NHS staff on 75th anniversary06/07/2023 10:20:00
Yesterday Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum came together to celebrate the work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond in their field, for the NHS Parliamentary Awards held on the health service’s 75th anniversary.
NHS virtual ward expansion will see thousands of children treated at home05/07/2023 13:10:00
Tens of thousands of children will be able to receive hospital-level care at home thanks to an expansion of virtual wards, chief executive Amanda Pritchard will announce on the 75th anniversary of the NHS.