NHS England responds to ministerial statement regarding high risk screening for some women following chest radiotherapy for Hodgkin lymphoma
The Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care yesterday made a written statement to Parliament regarding steps being taken by the NHS to ensure everyone eligible for the Very High Risk Breast Screening Programme has been referred to their local screening centre.
Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “The NHS is contacting 1,487 women at increased risk of breast cancer due to having radiotherapy involving their chest for Hodgkin lymphoma, who may not yet have been offered additional annual screening.
“While most of these women are already enrolled in the NHS Breast Screening Programme for regular mammograms, all women affected will now be offered support and invited for an annual MRI, and in most cases an annual mammogram, as soon as possible – the NHS will aim to complete this within three months.
“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to those affected for any additional worry this may have caused – anyone who has had prior radiotherapy to their chest for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma and who is concerned they have not been invited for an annual MRI can call our dedicated helpline for support and further information.”
Further details can be found below:
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/03/nhs-england-responds-to-ministerial-statement-regarding-high-risk-screening-for-some-women-following-chest-radiotherapy-for-hodgkin-lymphoma/
