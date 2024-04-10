NHS England responds to the publication of the independent review of gender identity services for children and young people

An NHS spokesperson said: “NHS England is very grateful to Dr Cass and her team for their comprehensive work on this important review over the past four years.

“The NHS has made significant progress towards establishing a fundamentally different gender service for children and young people – in line with earlier advice by Dr Cass and following extensive public consultation and engagement – by stopping the routine use of puberty suppressing hormones and opening the first of up to eight new regional centres delivering a different model of care.

“We will set out a full implementation plan following careful consideration of this final report and its recommendations, and the NHS is also bringing forward its systemic review of adult gender services and has written to local NHS leaders to ask them to pause offering first appointments at adult gender clinics to young people below their 18th birthday.”

View our response to the final report of the independent review of gender identity services for children and young people.