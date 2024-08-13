NHS England
NHS England statement on collective action: Monday 12 August 2024
Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS National Director for Primary Care and Community Services said:
“As some practices continue collective action, it is vital that patients continue to come forward for care in the usual ways – practices remain open and services are still running.
“We will be monitoring the impacts of this action to ensure practices fulfil their contractual requirements and continue to meet the needs of patients.
“The NHS remains committed to tackling the issues within general practice, and while changes have been introduced to help staff and improve patient access, we know general practice remains under significant pressure and is experiencing record demand, so we will continue to work together with GPs and other stakeholders to support the profession.”
