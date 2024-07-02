NHS England
|Printable version
NHS England statement on industrial action: Tuesday 2 July 2024
NHS England statement on industrial action: Tuesday 2 July 2024.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director said:
“This round of industrial action has now ended, and staff will work quickly to rebook appointments that have been impacted.
“I would like to thank NHS staff for their incredible efforts during the last 5 days and patients who have continued to use services as normal during an extremely challenging time.
“As ever, 999 and A&E are there for life-threatening emergencies, while 111 on the NHS App, online, or by phone can be used for other health concerns”.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/07/nhs-england-statement-on-industrial-action-tuesday-2-july-2024/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS England statement on industrial action: Monday, 1 July01/07/2024 15:15:15
NHS England statement on industrial action: Monday, 1 July.
NHS England statement on industrial action: Friday, 28 June28/06/2024 15:10:00
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “With industrial action set to cause widespread disruption this weekend, and the NHS seeing record levels of patients in recent months, we urge the public to help us by using services as they normally would.
NHS England statement on industrial action: Thursday, 27 June28/06/2024 12:05:00
Stella Vig, NHS National Clinical Director for Elective Care, said: “With the weekend approaching, ongoing strike action will continue to cause disruption – but we want to assure patients that staff are working extremely hard to prioritise urgent and emergency care.
NHS launches final call for people to get their covid jab28/06/2024 09:10:00
With just days left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging anyone eligible to get their jab by this Sunday [30 June 2024].
Responding to new final draft guidance from NICE for a new gene therapy for haemophilia B27/06/2024 16:20:00
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “This transformative gene therapy is the first of its kind for haemophilia B patients on the NHS and has the potential to significantly improve the lives of hundreds of people by helping to reduce symptoms such as painful bleeds.
More GP appointments in May than before pandemic27/06/2024 15:20:00
GP teams delivered more than 30 million appointments for patients last month (May 2024), up by more than a fifth on the same period before the pandemic.
Views of NHS website heat health advice double as temperatures soar27/06/2024 11:05:00
Visits to heat exhaustion advice on the NHS website have more than doubled in the past 48 hours as temperatures surge in England.
NHS faces fresh strike disruption amid heat health warnings26/06/2024 12:05:00
The NHS will face major disruption this week as junior doctors launch five days of industrial action, with services already under increasing pressure, England’s top doctor has warned today.