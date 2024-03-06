NHS England’s response to the Budget

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive said: “From record numbers of cancer checks to more young people than ever before receiving help with their mental health, NHS staff are delivering more and more for patients every year. Today’s announcement shows the government continues to back the NHS and the £2.45bn of extra funding for next year ensures we have the support we need to make continued progress on our key priorities for patients.

“Adopting the latest technology is already having an impact on the way we deliver services for patients – including getting your prescriptions on the NHS App and virtual wards which let people recover at home. The significant £3.4bn investment in capital to fund new technology means the NHS can now commit to deliver 2% annual productivity growth in the final two years of the next Parliament, which will unlock tens of billions of savings.”