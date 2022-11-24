NHS England
|Printable version
NHS launches NHS 111 online campaign ahead of winter
The NHS is launching its annual NHS 111 Online campaign today, encouraging people to get the help they need from the convenience of their own homes ahead of winter.
From today (Thursday 24 November), a new national campaign will remind the public they can use the NHS 111 online service for urgent help on a wide range of health problems.
The service is best equipped to direct people to the most appropriate local treatment option such as GPs, pharmacy consultations, a call-back from a nurse, or urgent walk-in treatment centres.
People should still call 999 and go to A&E in an emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.
It is estimated up to two-fifths of A&E attendances are avoidable or could be better treated elsewhere, with the NHS campaign highlighting different care options – not only are they more convenient for patients but can also help relieve pressure on already busy emergency departments.
The national campaign, which is part of the health service’s wider “Help us help you” campaign, will start rolling out across social media this week and will direct the public to 111.nhs.uk – the service will ask people to enter their postcode, age, sex, and main symptom – from there, they will be asked a series of questions about their health concern.
The latest published data showed it was the busiest ever October for A&E attendances and most serious ambulance callouts – with more than 2.17 million patients attending emergency departments in England, while ambulance services responded to 83,986 life-saving calls.
Extensive work is already underway to boost capacity ahead of winter including expanding rapid response teams to help people who have fallen at home and increasing the number of call handlers working in NHS 111 and 999.
New 24/7 system control centres are also being created in every local area to manage demand and capacity across the entire country by live tracking beds and attendances.
Using NHS 111 online services – which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week – where possible, will also enable the 111 phone service to triage more people with urgent issues.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director said: “Last month our hard-working staff contended with another record month of A&E attendances and the most serious ambulance call-outs, which is only the tip of the iceberg of the growing pressures that the NHS is facing this winter, including the threat of a ‘twindemic’ of covid and flu, and reduced hospital capacity caused by issues discharging patients into social care.
“This new campaign will remind the public that NHS 111 online is available to signpost people to the best option for their care needs ahead of winter -it can provide the most appropriate local treatment option for medical issues quickly without needing to leave your home and saving you an unnecessary trip to A&E.
“It is vital that people continue to use A&E and call 999 in an emergency so as ever, please do come forward for the care you may need”.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “NHS 111 online is a vital service that can offer patients the right care as quickly and conveniently as possible – helping to reduce pressure on our busy A&E departments.
“The coming months will be challenging and we have prioritised the NHS with an extra £6.6 billion, on top of previous record funding, in the Autumn Statement. The NHS has also invested £50 million to boost NHS 111 call-taking capacity this year.
“The best thing the public can do this winter to stay healthy is to get their flu and Covid booster jabs to protect themselves and reduce pressure on hospitals”.
The NHS is also continuing to roll out the autumn Covid booster programme at speed, with over half of those eligible receiving their top-up in just two months, and more than 14 million receiving their flu jab.
Those eligible for their autumn top-up are able to attend one of over 200 walk-in sites or book an appointment on the National Booking Service, and book flu vaccinations through their GP practice or by visiting one of the many thousands of participating community pharmacies.
Through 111.nhs.uk people can:
- find out how to get the right healthcare in their area, including whether they need to see a GP or seek urgent care
- get advice on self-care
- get a call back from a nurse, doctor or other trained health professional if they need it.
People should call 111 to speak to someone if they need to:
- Discuss complex medical problems
- Get medical advice for a child under five.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/11/nhs-launches-nhs-111-online-campaign-ahead-of-winter/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS opens two new gambling addition clinics amid record referrals23/11/2022 15:25:00
The NHS has opened two new gambling addiction clinics – one in Stoke and one in Southampton – as new figures show that the number of people seeking help increased by over two-fifths in a year.
NHS delivers 15 million COVID-19 boosters22/11/2022 16:15:00
NHS National Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell comments on figures published this afternoon that more than 15 million COVID-19 boosters have been delivered this autumn
Amanda Pritchard’s response to the autumn statement17/11/2022 13:25:00
NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard responded to the autumn statement
NHS gives GP teams direct access to tests to speed up cancer diagnosis16/11/2022 14:15:00
Tens of thousands of cancers could be detected sooner each year thanks to a national roll out of fast-track testing, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard will announce today.
NHS cuts 18-month waits as staff contend with busiest October ever10/11/2022 14:15:00
The NHS has slashed the number of people waiting 18 months for treatment by almost 60% in one year as the health service continues to prioritise the elective recovery.
NHS catching more cancers earlier than ever before10/11/2022 12:20:00
The NHS is diagnosing more patients with cancer at an earlier stage than ever before, according to new analysis.
NHS protects more than half of those due Autumn booster08/11/2022 16:15:00
More than half of the 26 million people eligible for a Covid-19 booster have had their vital top-up dose ahead of winter, new NHS England figures out yesterday reveal.
NHS strikes deal for potentially life-saving breast cancer drug08/11/2022 13:33:00
Up to 1,600 women a year affected by high risk triple-negative breast cancer are set to benefit from the confidential deal struck by the NHS and the manufacturer.