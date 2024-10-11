Pay increase formally offered to Resident Doctors

An incremental pay increase offered to Resident Doctors, formerly known as Junior Doctors, and Dentists in Training will ensure NHS Scotland remains an attractive place to work and train in, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said.

If accepted by trade union members, the investment of more than £64 million in 2024-25 will see an 8.5% pay increase backdated to 1 April 2024, with a further 2.3% increase applied from 1 October 2024.

The offer will make significant progress towards tackling pay erosion and is in line with the shared aims of the multi-faceted 2023-24 pay deal, which included commitments to contract reform and work on a pay bargaining review mechanism.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“Following weeks of constructive engagement with BMA Scotland, I am pleased to have agreed a pay offer that will ensure that our Resident Doctors, and Dentists in Training continue to feel valued while allowing NHS Scotland to remain the place of choice for them to work and train in. “I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking Resident Doctors, and Dentists in Training. I am pleased we have been able to work together to honour the agreement from 2023-24, with this offer making significant progress towards resolving pay erosion. "I am grateful for the continued efforts around the table and, with the unions now consulting their members, I hope it will be accepted.”

