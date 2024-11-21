Scottish Government
|Printable version
NHS pay
Resident Doctors accept £64.1 million investment in 2024-25 pay.
NHS Scotland remains ‘the place of choice to work and train’, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said, after Resident Doctors and Dentists in Training accepted a £64.1 million investment in their pay and reward package.
The deal will see an 8.5% salary increase, backdated to 1 April 2024, and a further 2.3% effective from 1 October 2024.
Mr Gray said:
“I am very pleased that Resident Doctors, and Dentists in Training have voted to accept the Scottish Government’s pay offer. This demonstrates how much we value them and ensures that NHS Scotland remains the place of choice to work and train.
“I am pleased we have been able to work together to honour the previous agreement from 2023-24 and I extend my sincere thanks to our hard-working Resident Doctors, and Dentists in Training.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/nhs-pay-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Strengthening tenants’ rights21/11/2024 11:10:00
Greater flexibility to keep pets in homes amongst range of Housing Bill measures.
Supporting people who have experienced sexual assault20/11/2024 16:10:00
Services for rape, sexual abuse and trauma officially opened.
Carers urged to check for financial help20/11/2024 12:10:00
Thousands of unpaid carers could be missing out.
Scotland’s Migration Service expanded20/11/2024 11:05:00
Scotland’s Migration Service, which provides information and advice for people, employers and investors, has been expanded to offer support to a wider range of individuals.
Reducing the prison population20/11/2024 10:05:00
Legislation proposed to deliver sustained reduction to rising prisoner numbers.
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results19/11/2024 15:05:00
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked in the social survey on satisfaction with local schools for all adults and service users.
International network: annual report 2023-202419/11/2024 12:05:00
Annual report showcasing the achievements of our international network of offices. Covering the reporting year 2023 to 2024, it uses case studies to demonstrate the positive impact our international activity has, and the benefits it brings to the people of Scotland.
Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2023-2419/11/2024 11:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2023-24.