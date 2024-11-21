Resident Doctors accept £64.1 million investment in 2024-25 pay.

NHS Scotland remains ‘the place of choice to work and train’, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said, after Resident Doctors and Dentists in Training accepted a £64.1 million investment in their pay and reward package.

The deal will see an 8.5% salary increase, backdated to 1 April 2024, and a further 2.3% effective from 1 October 2024.

Mr Gray said:

“I am very pleased that Resident Doctors, and Dentists in Training have voted to accept the Scottish Government’s pay offer. This demonstrates how much we value them and ensures that NHS Scotland remains the place of choice to work and train. “I am pleased we have been able to work together to honour the previous agreement from 2023-24 and I extend my sincere thanks to our hard-working Resident Doctors, and Dentists in Training.”

