NHS publishes data following junior doctors strike

Data on the recent industrial action by junior doctors can be found on the NHS England website.

Since strikes began, the cumulative total of acute inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled is now nearly 1.5 million (1,491,303).

Junior doctors took industrial action from 7am on Thursday 27 June to 7am on Tuesday 2 July.

The action saw 67,034 inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled, and 23,001 staff were absent from work due to strikes at the peak of the action.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: