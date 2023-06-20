Tuesday 20 Jun 2023 @ 14:15
NHS England
NHS publishes data following junior doctors strike

Statistics on last week’s junior doctors strike are here available on the NHS England website: NHS England » Potential industrial action in the NHS

NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, yesterday said:

“These figures yet again demonstrate the huge impact of industrial action for patients and their families, and are likely to underestimate the scale of disruption last week, with many services avoiding scheduling appointments for strike days.

“With more than 106,000 appointments now being added to over half a million already postponed over the last six months due to strikes, we are continuing to see a massive cumulative impact on NHS services and our hard-working staff as they do all they can to maintain safe patient services while tackling a record backlog.”

 

