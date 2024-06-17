NHS staff among those recognised in 2024 King’s Birthday Honours

NHS staff including paramedics, nurses and doctors are among dozens of frontline workers recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list, released recently (Friday 14 June).

The head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, has said the awards recognise the dedication and skill of NHS staff.

Among the staff recognised for their hard work and dedication is David Dean, Senior Paramedic Mentor at East of England Ambulance Service, who has been awarded the King’s Ambulance Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

Ola Adel Zahran, Chief Technology Officer at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, has also been awarded the same honour.

Professor Janice Sigsworth CBE, Chief Nurse at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, has been awarded a damehood for her services to nursing – specifically for her significant contribution to embedding genomics into nursing and midwifery practice.

Richard Douglas CB, Chair of the NHS South East London Integrated Care Board, has also received a knighthood for services to the NHS in the South East.

Professor Laura Serrant OBE, Chair of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, has been awarded at CBE for services to nursing in the North East and Yorkshire.

Joanne Fitzgerald, Senior Programme Manager at NHS England who has been awarded an MBE for her services to the NHS and work to raise the voice of people with lived experience.

NHS Chief Executive, Amanda Pritchard, recently said:

“The NHS is incredibly lucky to have such skilled and dedicated staff, and I am delighted that so many of them have been recognised in the Birthday Honours. “This is another opportunity to recognise the breadth of expertise within the health service – from embedding the latest technology into nursing and maternity care to supporting people with learning disabilities – these recipients all show the very best of the NHS. “I want to congratulate everyone in in the NHS and care sector receiving an honour – it is very much deserved.”

Others recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list include:

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire)

Professor Jamshed Bomanjo, Head of Clinical Department for Institute of Nuclear Medicine at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the NHS and to Global Nuclear Medicine.

Darren Brown, Honorary Clinical Academic Physiotherapist at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the NHS and to People Living with HIV and AIDS, and People with Long Covid.

Professor Brian Webster-Henderson, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Nursing at University of Cumbria and lately Chair at Council of Deans of Health for services to the NHS and to Education.

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Karen Bonner, Chief Nurse at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust for services to Nursing.

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Lead and Paramedic at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, for services to Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation.

Rachel Carter, Director of Midwifery and Deputy Chief Nurse at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, for services to Maternity and Women’s Health.

Dr John Fitzgerald, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Head of Audiology Services at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for services to Audiology and to Healthcare Science in Norfolk.

Joanne Fitzgerald, Senior Programme Manager at NHS England, for services to the NHS.

Dr Mark Foulkes, Oncology Nurse at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, for services to Nursing.

Debra Holloway, Lately Gynaecology Nurse Consultant, at Guys’ and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, for services to Women’s Health.

Professor Nicholas Levell, Consultant Dermatologist, at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the Care of People with Skin Disease.

Gary O’Hare, Lately Chief Nurse, at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, for services to Mental Health and Disabilities in the NHS.

Professor Chloe Orkin, Consultant Physician at The Royal London Hospital and Clinical Professor of Infection and Inequities, Queen Mary University of London, for services to the NHS.

Pradip Patel, Lately Chair at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the NHS.

Dr Imran Rafi, General Practitioner and Reader in Primary Care and Genomics at St George’s, University of London, for services to General Practice and Genomics.

Dr Amar Shah, Chief Quality Officer, at East London Foundation Trust and National Clinical Director for Improvement, NHS England, for services to Healthcare Improvement.

Professor Rachel Upthegrove, Professor of Psychiatry and Youth Mental Health at University of Birmingham and Consultant Psychiatrist, Birmingham Early Intervention Services, for services to Mental Health Research and to Life Sciences.

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire