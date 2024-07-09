Tuesday 09 Jul 2024 @ 11:25
Nicky Old to leave LGA to join Publishers Association

Nicky Old, Director of Communications, will leave the Local Government Association (LGA) over the summer to take up the Director of Communications role at the Publishers Association.

Nicky joined the LGA in 2022, bringing experience from previous roles at Universities UK and the Education Funding Agency. Ensuring the LGA represents the local government sector powerfully has been more important than ever in recent years and Nicky has led the Communications team to provide a strong, compelling voice on behalf of the LGA’s membership. 

Joanna Killian, Chief Executive of the LGA, said: 

“Nicky has led the LGA communications team through a significant period for councils – supporting her team to enable us to represent our members with real impact. I wish her well for the future and thank her for her contribution to the organisation.” 

Nicky said: 

“It has been an exciting, challenging and rewarding period to work in local government. During this time the LGA team has delivered some important and impressive work for the sector including impactful campaigns on topics from financial pressures facing councils to ending abuse and intimidation of councillors, alongside a range of support, information and flagship events. I have enjoyed the opportunity to represent councils across the country and champion the excellent work they do in their local places.”

The LGA will shortly begin a recruitment process for an Interim Director of Communications, ahead of a permanent recruitment process later this year.

WiredGov Survey Report: How Are Public Sector Budget Cuts Hurting Talent Acquisition?