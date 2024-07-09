WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Nicky Old to leave LGA to join Publishers Association
Nicky Old, Director of Communications, will leave the Local Government Association (LGA) over the summer to take up the Director of Communications role at the Publishers Association.
Nicky joined the LGA in 2022, bringing experience from previous roles at Universities UK and the Education Funding Agency. Ensuring the LGA represents the local government sector powerfully has been more important than ever in recent years and Nicky has led the Communications team to provide a strong, compelling voice on behalf of the LGA’s membership.
Joanna Killian, Chief Executive of the LGA, said:
“Nicky has led the LGA communications team through a significant period for councils – supporting her team to enable us to represent our members with real impact. I wish her well for the future and thank her for her contribution to the organisation.”
Nicky said:
“It has been an exciting, challenging and rewarding period to work in local government. During this time the LGA team has delivered some important and impressive work for the sector including impactful campaigns on topics from financial pressures facing councils to ending abuse and intimidation of councillors, alongside a range of support, information and flagship events. I have enjoyed the opportunity to represent councils across the country and champion the excellent work they do in their local places.”
The LGA will shortly begin a recruitment process for an Interim Director of Communications, ahead of a permanent recruitment process later this year.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC welcomes “step change” in approach to industrial strategy as National Wealth Fund investment revealed09/07/2024 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Responds to today’s (Tuesday) announcement from the Treasury on the establishment of a National Wealth Fund
ROSPA - Fire risk assessments and arson09/07/2024 10:25:00
Fire risk assessing plays a fundamental part in reducing the risk to people and property from arson and deliberate fire setting. In this article from Croner-i, Mike Sopp explains how to conduct a thorough assessment.
LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth08/07/2024 15:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to today’s speech by the Chancellor on economic growth and planning reform
CBI responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor08/07/2024 14:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor
CBI - Financial services growth momentum continues - CBI Financial Services Survey08/07/2024 13:25:00
Financial services business volumes grew solidly in the second quarter, building on a strong rebound in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even faster rate over the next three months.
NHS Confederation - Incoming Labour government have opportunity to transform the NHS08/07/2024 10:25:00
In a message to the incoming Labour government, NHS leaders say they will work positively with ministers
WWF comment on the new Labour Government08/07/2024 10:05:00
WWF-UK's CEO Tanya Steele comments on the new Labour Government following Sir Keir Starmer's landslide victory.
LGA responds to General Election result and announces new Chair05/07/2024 16:05:00
Following the General Election, Cllr Shaun Davies has stood down as LGA Chair after being elected as the new MP for Telford.
UNICEF UK Statement to new UK Government05/07/2024 15:05:00
The appointment of the new UK Government and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, provides a crucial opportunity to put children and their rights front and centre of all government decision-making. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is committed and looks forward to working with them on this.