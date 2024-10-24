NIO Minister hails integrated education during visit to Fermanagh School

This follows Minister Anderson's visit to Erne Integrated College.

Northern Ireland Office Minister Fleur Anderson MP has visited Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen where she met with pupils and staff.

As well as taking part in an interactive question and answer session, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State discussed diversity and inclusion with pupils, following a recent cultural day hosted by the Fermanagh school.

Speaking afterwards, Minister Anderson recently said:

It was fantastic to meet with the young people at Erne Integrated College, along with staff, and I would like to thank them for their warm welcome, and for their questions and insight. Seeing greater integration of education across Northern Ireland is a priority for the UK Government, and Erne Integrated College provides a wonderful environment for helping local children grow up in a truly shared society. This is an essential aspect of the reconciliation process. My hope is that integration will further become the norm and not the exception in schools across Northern Ireland.”

School principal, Darron McLaughlin, recently said:

The College was delighted to welcome Minister Anderson. Our Student Council members have a great interest in local politics and were excited to have the opportunity to put their questions to the minister. Having recently celebrated our ‘Culture Day’, a group of our students were also keen to show how we celebrate diversity and live by our integrated ethos, where everyone is valued equally.

Paul Caskey, chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund, and Sean Pettis, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education, recently said:

The Integrated Education Fund and Council for Integrated Education are delighted Minister Anderson could take time out of her busy schedule to visit Erne Integrated College and meet with their young people, together with pupils from the adjacent Enniskillen Integrated Primary School. There is no better way to learn about integrated education than by meeting the children and young people who experience it. The Northern Ireland Office has provided generous support to integrated education through both our organisations and we are extremely grateful for that. It is important to remember that the UK government are custodians of the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement and that the encouragement and facilitation of integrated education is an essential part of that Agreement.

Separately, Minister Anderson also met with representatives from the Fermanagh Trust. They discussed some of the issues facing local residents and the wider area, including transport, Lough Erne, and access to public services and healthcare.

NIO Minister Fleur Anderson at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen. The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State is pictured with school pupils, principal Darron McLaughlin and Paul Caskey, chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund, and Sean Pettis, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education.

NIO Minister Fleur Anderson with Paul Caskey (left), chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund, and Sean Pettis, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education.