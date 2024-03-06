‘No passport’ case sent to Crown Court

The CCRC yesterday referred a case involving failure to have an immigration document at an asylum interview to the Crown Court.

Ms D entered the UK at Heathrow Airport in March 2011 and immediately claimed asylum but did not have a passport with her. She told the UK Border Agency (UKBA) that she had fled Iran in fear of political persecution.

The UKBA did not accept her account and she was refused asylum or humanitarian protection.



A few days later, Ms D pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ Court to the ‘no passport’ offence. She was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

However, in July 2011, after further interviews, she was granted asylum. She has since been given indefinite leave to remain in the UK.



In July 2021 Ms D applied to the CCRC for a review of her conviction.

Although Ms D pleaded guilty at a Magistrates’ Court, against her legal representative’s advice, she explained in her application to the CCRC that she had done so shortly after the UKBA had rejected her account of her departure from Iran and refused her asylum claim. At that time, she believed magistrates would rely on the UKBA conclusions to find her guilty of the ‘no passport’ offence, and that she would lose any credit for pleading guilty.

The CCRC believes there is a real possibility that the Crown Court will find that Ms D had a reasonable excuse for not having a passport with her when she arrived at Heathrow Airport, and there is a real possibility that her conviction will be quashed.

Notes to Editors:

The CCRC has decided to anonymise this press release on the basis that there are safeguarding concerns in respect of Ms D.

