Nominations are now OPEN: Growth Council

Nominations are now open for techUK members to join our Growth Council. The Growth Council is a group of representatives from companies in techUK's membership who will work together contribute to the strategic leadership and direction of techUK's economic policy, including policy positioning, events and engagements, aimed at promoting the tech sector’s role in enabling economic growth in the UK.

The Growth Council’s work will be in addition to other techUK member groups that formulate techUK economic policy, such as the Public Policy Group (PPG).

There are 15-20 spaces on the Council, with one Chair and one Vice-Chair position available for election by the newly formed Council. Membership of the Growth Council is open to all members; however, 6 spaces will be reserved for SMEs and Scale-Ups.

techUK will also on a case-by-case basis identify potential non-members to hold observer seats on the council to contribute to its work. These members may include economists, non-member industry figures and others with suitable experience. The total number of observers will be no more than 5 seats.

To join the council, please complete this form.

techUK is committed to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion across our leadership bodies, and encourages members to put forward diverse representatives that will bring a range of views and experiences to the Council.

To find out more information about the Council and what we’re looking for, please see more information here.

Timelines for nomination and elections

Only one person per company can put themselves forward for a seat on the council.

Nominations open on Monday 2nd September.

You will be given 4 weeks to complete your form (deadline: Friday 27th September).

All submissions should be accompanied by a 500-word explanation on how their business meets the eligibility criteria and what they would specifically bring to the Council in terms of personal experience. The new committee will be notified: w/c 30th of September.

The new committee will be publicly announced: w/c 7th October.

If you have any questions, please reach out to the techUK team using the contact details below.