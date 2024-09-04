techUK
|Printable version
Nominations are now OPEN: Growth Council
Nominations are now open for techUK members to join our Growth Council. The Growth Council is a group of representatives from companies in techUK's membership who will work together contribute to the strategic leadership and direction of techUK's economic policy, including policy positioning, events and engagements, aimed at promoting the tech sector’s role in enabling economic growth in the UK.
The Growth Council’s work will be in addition to other techUK member groups that formulate techUK economic policy, such as the Public Policy Group (PPG).
There are 15-20 spaces on the Council, with one Chair and one Vice-Chair position available for election by the newly formed Council. Membership of the Growth Council is open to all members; however, 6 spaces will be reserved for SMEs and Scale-Ups.
techUK will also on a case-by-case basis identify potential non-members to hold observer seats on the council to contribute to its work. These members may include economists, non-member industry figures and others with suitable experience. The total number of observers will be no more than 5 seats.
To join the council, please complete this form.
techUK is committed to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion across our leadership bodies, and encourages members to put forward diverse representatives that will bring a range of views and experiences to the Council.
To find out more information about the Council and what we’re looking for, please see more information here.
Timelines for nomination and elections
Only one person per company can put themselves forward for a seat on the council.
-
Nominations open on Monday 2nd September.
-
You will be given 4 weeks to complete your form (deadline: Friday 27th September).
-
All submissions should be accompanied by a 500-word explanation on how their business meets the eligibility criteria and what they would specifically bring to the Council in terms of personal experience. The new committee will be notified: w/c 30th of September.
-
The new committee will be publicly announced: w/c 7th October.
If you have any questions, please reach out to the techUK team using the contact details below.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nominations-are-now-open-growth-council.html
Latest News from
techUK
Unlocking Digital Identity: Call for contributions27/08/2024 11:25:00
techUK is excited to be hosting our flagship Digital Identity Campaign Week.
NIST publishes Post-Quantum Encryption Standards13/08/2024 15:25:00
Today, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published three out of its four expected Post Quantum Cryptography Standards which address the emerging security challenges posed by quantum computing.
AI in public safety and criminal justice – SME survey13/08/2024 11:25:00
The AI sub-group is currently looking into the different innovative AI technologies in the criminal justice and blue lights space, and we need your input!
Event Roundup: Digital Public Contact Pre Market Engagement12/08/2024 10:10:00
The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Digital Public Contact (DPC) Programme supports the ongoing operation and development of Single Online Home (SOH), a national capability providing websites and other digital public services for 41 police forces.
Government announce funding for AI projects to improve productivity of public services09/08/2024 13:25:00
On Wednesday 7 August, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced plans to improve public services by using cutting-edge technology.
Government announce funding for AI projects to improve productivity of public services08/08/2024 14:05:00
By supporting 98 AI projects worth a projected £32 million, the government plan to improve the delivery of services across the country.
Drumming up talent for future telecoms07/08/2024 15:20:00
It’s a sobering fact that in the UK, 60% of telecoms engineers are over the age of 50 and perhaps starting to dream of retirement.
Hearts, Minds and OSINT07/08/2024 14:20:00
How will new technologies transform states' ability to win and maintain the support and cooperation of local populations in conflict zones.
The Police Industry Charter: One Month On07/08/2024 13:20:00
Principle One recently signed up to the Police Industry Charter, a charter between policing and the tech industry which makes a commitment on both sides to a set of principles in the design and delivery of products and services into the policing market. The Charter has been universally welcomed across the industry and since its launch in March, we have been reflecting on what we can do to begin to fulfil the commitments made under it.