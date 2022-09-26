Nominations open for grassroots sportswoman of the year

The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards celebrate those making their mark in women's sport.

This Girl Can has partnered with the Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards to sponsor their grassroots award for 2022.

The award celebrates women who are organising amazing grassroots sports and activities in their communities, up and down the country, to help women find joy through getting active.

Nominations for the award are now open and close on at midnight on Wednesday 28 September.

And our executive director for digital, marketing and communications, Ali Donnelly, is excited by the opportunity to celebrate what’s been a landmark year for women in sport.

“After a groundbreaking summer of women’s sport, it’s more important than ever to celebrate women getting active – whether they’re winning medals or just taking ten minutes in the day to exercise,” she said.

“That’s why This Girl Can has partnered with The Sunday Times Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award.

“We’re here to celebrate the women who are inspiring other women in their communities to get active – and supporting them to feel the joy and connection that comes from moving your body.

“If you know a worthy winner for the Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award 2022 who has changed your life or helped your community, nominate her today.”

Recent This Girl Can research identified the gender enjoyment gap that sees two million fewer women saying they really enjoy sport and exercise, than men.

Last year’s recipient of the award, 1992 summer Olympian Clova Court, volunteers her spare time – she works as a behaviour and inclusion manager as a day job – coaching young athletes several nights a week in Birmingham.

She was recognised for her work that helps to close the enjoyment gap which, if eradicated would mean 2.2 million more women getting active on a regular basis.

So, if you know someone like Clova, whose efforts are helping women find joy through getting active, then nominate them using the link below.

This Girl Can Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year

Nominations close at midnight on Wednesday 28 September.

Submit your nomination