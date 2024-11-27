Nominations open for prosecution awards

Nominations are now open to celebrate the important work of prosecutors strengthening the criminal justice system, the Attorney General has announced.

The Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC is inviting nominations for the Prosecution Team and Prosecutor of the Year Awards.

The awards are open to prosecutors and teams who are members of the Whitehall Prosecutors’ Group and signatories to the 2009 Prosecutor’s Convention, including Financial Conduct Authority, Health and Safety Executive and the Service Prosecuting Authority.

2024’s winners included the Serious Fraud Office’s Glencore team taking the prize of Prosecution Team of the Year, while Ian Whittaker from the Insolvency Service was celebrated as the Prosecutor of the Year.

The Attorney General yesterday said:

The work of prosecutors across the justice system is absolutely vital. As Attorney General, I have seen the excellent work that they do – from larger prosecutors familiar to the public to smaller specialist prosecutors – all their work is central in delivering justice for victims and increasing public confidence. I am pleased to announce the launch of the Prosecution Team of the Year and Prosecutor of the Year Awards and look forward to meeting the winners. Good luck to all those who enter.

Entries can be focused on one significant, complex, or sensitive case or an effective ongoing relationship between one or more signatories.

Entries will be sifted by an independent cross-Government panel.

The winners and runners-up will be picked by the Law Officers and the deadline to submit is midnight 20 December 2024.

Elizabeth Collery and Victoria Jacobson, Case Controllers, Serious Fraud Office yesterday said:

Ultimately, we’re here to do our job and do it well, but it’s great for our team who worked incredibly hard on this case over three years to also be recognised with this award. It’s a real honour.

If you wish to enter a nomination, email ProsecutorsAward@attorneygeneral.gov.uk for a nomination form.