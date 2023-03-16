Norovirus cases up 50% as NHS pressure significant

Commenting on the NHS weekly winter operational update for the week ending 12 March 2023, NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said:

“Last week was a clear reminder that, even as we head into Spring, pressure on NHS staff remains significant with almost 5,000 more patients in hospital beds every day last week compared to this time last year, 10% more 111 calls answered than the week before, and we’ve seen a surge in norovirus with cases in hospital increasing by 50% over the past week.

“We know there has been little let-up for staff this week with some hospitals experiencing their busiest Monday of the year while strike action continues to present major challenges to hospitals.

“Despite this, the NHS is continuing to deliver progress against its elective recovery plan, with the number of people waiting over 18 months cut by over 9,000 in January compared to the previous month.

“So, it is important that people continue to come forward for the care they need by using 999 in an emergency or using 111 online for other conditions.”