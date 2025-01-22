NRLA announces new partnership with Checkatrade

The NRLA recently (20 January 2025) announced that it has agreed a new partnership with Checkatrade, the UK’s leading platform for home improvements, that will benefit landlords seeking quality work on their rental homes and offer more jobs to tradespeople.

The tie-up between these two organisations means NRLA members can benefit from significant time and cost savings when they sign up for Landlord Services by Checkatrade, a new dedicated team that seeks out best matched tradespeople for repair, maintenance and upgrades for landlords’ rental homes.

NRLA members can register for a preferential first year offer from Landlord Services by Checkatrade. There is no subscription fee for the initial three months after signing up. For the remaining nine months, NRLA members who have registered with Checkatrade pay a preferential rate of £2.99 + VAT per property per month – a saving of 75% on the normal subscription.

Landlord Services by Checkatrade acts as a pivotal link between landlords and tradespeople, coordinating quotes and service appointments on behalf of landlords. The arrangement will also save time and help give landlords confidence that they are getting access to the best and most trusted tradespeople working across the private rented sector.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

“Checkatrade is a business which believes in helping good landlords to deliver high quality accommodation to their tenants. “This partnership means NRLA members can get the best possible quote for maintenance, repairs and upgrades in a quick, efficient manner. “We welcome the chance to work with Checkatrade and are excited about the benefits this new arrangement provides to our membership.”

Jambu Palaniappan, Chief Executive of Checkatrade, recently said:

“Checkatrade is committed to making home improvements easy and high-quality. “So we’re delighted to join forces with the NRLA to offer their members low-cost access to our new service dedicated to landlords. “The initiative will also generate more jobs for the hard-working tradespeople on our platform. We can’t wait to get started.”

About Checkatrade

Checkatrade, the UK's leading platform for home improvement, has connected consumers with trusted tradespeople for over 25 years. With a network of more than 50,000 vetted trade businesses, Checkatrade facilitates over three million jobs and £7 billion of business for UK SMEs annually.

For consumers, Checkatrade simplifies the task of finding reliable tradespeople for any job, big or small, with peace of mind through verified reviews and a 12-month workmanship guarantee that pays out up to £1,000 in the rare event that a job doesn’t go to plan*. For tradespeople, Checkatrade provides them with a steady stream of job opportunities and business support services to help them grow, so long as they pass up to 12 checks, agree to uphold the Checkatrade Standard, and achieve consistently positive feedback.

Checkatrade has an ambitious scale-up plan backed by its investors Brookfield Asset Management. Now evolving from its traditional background as a directory into a technology-driven marketplace, Checkatrade is developing a more seamless experience for consumers and tradespeople, building upon its long-standing commitment to high-quality trades.

Checkatrade is headquartered in London and Portsmouth, while its popular service continues to grow across the rest of the country. The Checkatrade apps for consumers and tradespeople are available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

*Terms and conditions apply

