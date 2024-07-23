National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
NRLA confirms Aspray as recognised supplier
The NRLA is excited to announce that Aspray, an award-winning leader in the field of property claims management, has become a new NRLA recognised supplier.
Aspray focuses on providing exceptional claims management on the behalf of individuals, a service which involves Aspray negotiating with insurers directly on the management of restoration works, alternative accommodation for tenants, and on loss of rent due to a claim.
Aspray’s appointment as a recognised supplier means NRLA members can now receive an even wider range of benefits as part of their membership. NRLA members who use Aspray for claims management will be able to access the following:
- A dedicated assessor who will scope the damage of the property and compile a thorough schedule of works for your insurer.
- Effective management of all communications with your insurer, or the relevant representative, will be handled by your Aspray assessor as they reach a fair settlement for your claim.
- Vetted contractors who will return your property to its pre-loss condition, with your Aspray assessor acting as your point of liaison on any reinstatement works which need to be undertaken.
Sam Croasdale, Deputy Director of Commercial Services at the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the suite of commercial benefits which the NRLA provides to its members.
“By combining our expertise with Aspray's services, we can offer even more comprehensive assistance to our members in the event they need to make an insurance claim for a rental property.”
James Whittle, Managing Director at Aspray, yesterday said:
“We are proud to partner with the National Residential Landlords Association as a recognised supplier for their members. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to educate the landlord community about property damage management and insurance claims.
“We are excited to provide NRLA members with outstanding service and equip them with the knowledge and support necessary to protect their investments and manage the claims process effectively."
Notes to Editors
- You can find further details on Aspray’s services on the NRLA website here.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It tweets @NRLAssociation.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/nrla-confirms-aspray-as-recognised-supplier
|
