NRLA launches partnership with Domna

The NRLA is excited to announce a new partnership with Domna, an energy efficiency “one stop shop,” to help landlords improve their Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, comply with upcoming regulations, and add value while doing so.

Through this collaboration NRLA members will benefit from discounted services, such as:

“Health check” remote assessments, which are offered to NRLA members for £50 per assessment compared with the standard £150.

Full energy efficiency survey, which is £300/unit NRLA price compared to £600 price value.

Project management, which has a 10% fee for NRLA members as opposed to the 15% standard rate.

Domna is committed to helping landlords improve the energy efficiency of their rental properties, and the NRLA feels this partnership will provide many of its members with the tools they need to retrofit where they need to.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“We are aware that many landlords are concerned with the Government’s proposed changes to EPC deadlines. Our partnership with Domna offers a practical approach for our members to stay ahead of the curve in an easy, cost-effective way.”

Anna Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of Domna, yesterday said:

“Energy efficiency standards are rising with the new government. This can be daunting for landlords – but it doesn’t have to be. Done right, EPC upgrades can add 20%+ to property valuations, 10%+ to rental income, and cut tenant energy consumption by up to 40%. “We’re delighted to be partnering with the NRLA to provide its growing membership with access to a straightforward, “one stop shop” solution for energy efficiency. We can help landlords across the UK to achieve higher EPCs on their properties, adding value and staying ahead of regulation.”

About the NRLA

The National Residential Landlords Association is the UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, supporting and representing c.110,000 members.

NRLA members range from full-time landlords running property portfolios to those letting single bedroom flats. Whatever their status, most landlords face the same regulatory and legal challenges, with over 170 pieces of legislation creating hundreds of legal obligations for the private residential lettings sector.

We help our members navigate these challenges and proudly offer some of the most comprehensive learning resources and market-leading intelligence available in the sector.

About Domna

Domna are an energy efficiency ‘one stop shop’ – making it easy for landlords to comply with energy efficiency regulations, add to the value of their properties, and improve tenant affordability. They do this by offering predictive stock assessment modelling, surveying, coordination, design, and project management.