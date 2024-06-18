National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
NRLA launches partnership with SDL Property Auctions
The NRLA yesterday confirmed a new partnership with SDL Property Auctions, an award-winning auctioneer which specialises in helping users to sell a wide range of residential and commercial properties – both tenanted and vacant – across the UK.
SDL Property Auctions sells a wide range of properties in its live streamed National Property Auctions and online Timed Auctions from, vacant houses and building plots, to commercial buildings and development opportunities.
NRLA members will be at the front of the queue for investment opportunities, benefitting from:
- An efficient platform for the buying and selling of residential and commercial properties through its innovative, user-friendly online auction services.
- Access to monthly National Property Auctions which are live streamed online, and which can be viewed free of charge by NRLA members.
- Timed Auctions, which are available on SDL Property Auctions’ website every day.
This partnership is the latest in a series of new agreements the NRLA has recently reached with innovating, specialist organisations tailored to make landlords’ lives easier.
If you’d like to learn more SDL Property Auctions’ services, you can find further details on the website at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“Our new relationship with SDL Property Auctions will ensure our members will be first to benefit from an efficient, effective service provided by a genuine market leader in this area.
“SDL Property Auctions’ expertise in property auctions complements the other top-notch services offered by our other partners perfectly, and we can’t wait to begin working with them.”
Andrew Parker, Auctioneer & Managing Director of SDL Property Auctions, yesterday said:
“We’re delighted to be partnering with the NRLA to provide its growing membership with access to transparent and secure property auctions services.
“We can assist landlords achieve fast and faff-free property sales and purchases to effectively manage their portfolios, whether that’s residential or commercial properties anywhere in the UK.”
Notes to Editors
- You can find further details on SDL Property Auctions’ services on the NRLA website here.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It tweets @NRLAssociation.
About the NRLA
The National Residential Landlords Association is the UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, supporting and representing over 100,000 members. The association was created from the merger of the RLA and NLA in April 2020.
NRLA members range from full-time landlords running property portfolios to those letting single bedroom flats. Whatever their status, most landlords face the same regulatory and legal challenges, with over 170 pieces of legislation creating hundreds of legal obligations for the private residential lettings sector.
We help our members navigate these challenges and proudly offer some of the most comprehensive learning resources and market-leading intelligence available in the sector.
About SDL Property Auctions
At SDL Property Auctions, our award-winning team, sells a wide range of residential and commercial properties – both tenanted and vacant – across the length and breadth of the UK. Our lots range from investment properties, vacant houses, building plots, commercial and mixed-use buildings and more.
Our monthly National Property Auctions are live streamed online – for free and without logging in – from our head office auction studio with a live auctioneer at the rostrum and are open to remote bidding online, on the phone and by proxy.
Saving the world from property woes, one auction at a time.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/nrla-launches-partnership-with-sdl-property-auctions
