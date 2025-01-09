NRLA responds to Renters' Rights Bill amendments

Following the publication of amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill proposed by the Government, the NRLA has issued its response to the news that the Government seeks to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’ from tenants.

The release of these amendments coincides with the next phase of the legislative process relating to the Bill, where MPs will scrutinise the Bill during the House of Commons’ report stage. This session is set to occur on Tuesday 14 January and the NRLA will continue to update its members on any further developments in connection with the Bill over the coming weeks.

If you’d like to read the amendments that were published yesterday in greater detail, you can read them in full by clicking here.

In response to the publication of the amendment relating to the amount of rent that can be sought up front by landlords, Chris Norris, Policy Director for the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“Restricting rent in advance, combined with freezing housing benefit rates and not enough rental housing to meet demand is creating significant barriers for those with poor or no credit histories needing to access the sector. This includes international students and those employed on a short-term or variable basis with an income that fluctuates. “The Government is cutting off any assurance responsible landlords might seek when renting to those who cannot easily prove their ability to sustain tenancies and pay their rents. In the end those who will suffer most are those the Government most wants to help. “Ministers must provide clarity on how tenants unable to easily demonstrate their ability to afford and sustain their tenancies should do so. Expecting landlords to take on high levels of risk without practical assurances is not a sustainable solution and risks further exacerbating the challenges in an already constrained market.”

The full text of the amendments in question can be found here.

