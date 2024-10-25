NRLA welcomes Welsh Government's white paper proposals

The NRLA welcomes the Welsh Government’s publication of its “Fair Rents & Adequate Housing” white paper, which proposes measures that it believes can help improve the supply and condition of rental properties over the coming years.

In its white paper, the Welsh Government has accepted several of the NRLA’s proposals intended to reform the sector to better meet the needs of landlords and tenants.

Reassuringly, the paper rejects calls for the introduction of rent controls. This follows NRLA campaigning on this issue, which has urged the Welsh Government to avoid undue market intervention – such as rent capping – which would further reduce the supply of high-quality rented accommodation.

The paper also seeks views on another NRLA recommendation – a proposal that a higher rate Land Transaction Tax rebate be introduced for landlords purchasing properties to let via Leasing Scheme Wales. This could incentivise investment, increasing supply for those in most acute housing need.

If you’d like to read the white paper in its entirety, click here to read the paper on the Welsh Government’s website.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the NRLA said:

“It is pleasing to see that the Welsh Government has listened to concerns raised by NRLA on behalf of landlords and agents in Wales.

“Ultimately, we want to see a thriving market which provides the best quality accommodation for tenants desperately in need of homes.

“Introducing rent controls would be a disastrous move, as it would only reduce choice and drive up costs. I am delighted that the Government has opted to support supply rather than throw up more barriers to housing provision.

“We look forward to working with the Welsh Government further to help shape their proposals in a way that works for all groups across the private rented sector.”

