NSPCC campaign urges summer groups to host events

As we celebrate our 50th year in the education sector, we recognise how important it is to keep our children safe. That’s why we’re proud to have an exclusive partnership with the NSPCC.

As part of our three-year partnership, we have committed to supporting the charity in a variety of ways, including hosting workshops for YPO employees, such as Listen up, Speak up, and promoting their new campaign, "Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport".

The NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit/YPO is encouraging summer sports and activity groups to support their "Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport" campaign by organising team huddles and special events.

The campaign aims to enhance safeguarding and foster stronger relationships within sporting communities.

Initiatives include the NSPCC Listen up, Speak up campaign which aims to equip people with the skills to effectively advocate for children, know who to reach out to if they suspect a child may be in need, and empower them to make a positive difference in the community.

With families across the country enjoying major sporting events like the Olympics this summer, the charity aims to unite communities and ensure children's safety, so please share this message with parents, carers, and local clubs.

For more information about our partnership with the NSPCC, visit NSPCC | YPO