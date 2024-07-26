YPO
|Printable version
NSPCC campaign urges summer groups to host events
As we celebrate our 50th year in the education sector, we recognise how important it is to keep our children safe. That’s why we’re proud to have an exclusive partnership with the NSPCC.
As part of our three-year partnership, we have committed to supporting the charity in a variety of ways, including hosting workshops for YPO employees, such as Listen up, Speak up, and promoting their new campaign, "Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport".
The NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit/YPO is encouraging summer sports and activity groups to support their "Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport" campaign by organising team huddles and special events.
The campaign aims to enhance safeguarding and foster stronger relationships within sporting communities.
Initiatives include the NSPCC Listen up, Speak up campaign which aims to equip people with the skills to effectively advocate for children, know who to reach out to if they suspect a child may be in need, and empower them to make a positive difference in the community.
With families across the country enjoying major sporting events like the Olympics this summer, the charity aims to unite communities and ensure children's safety, so please share this message with parents, carers, and local clubs.
For more information about our partnership with the NSPCC, visit NSPCC | YPO
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/nspcc-campaign-urges-summer-groups-to-host-events
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
Spending Trends of Early Years Educators27/06/2024 12:15:00
The early years education sector across the UK is facing unprecedented financial and operational pressures.
YPO partners with National Read-Aloud Challenge24/06/2024 12:15:00
The National Read-Aloud Challenge was created by Fonetti to minimise the lost learning which can happen over the summer holidays.
YPO proudly sponsors the Yorkshire Choice Awards17/06/2024 09:15:00
The 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards (YCA) were held on Friday, June 7th at The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road in Leeds. As always, the event was an unforgettable celebration of the exceptional talent, dedication, and community spirit that define Yorkshire.
YPO raises over £100,000 for the NSPCC13/06/2024 13:05:00
Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, has reached a significant fundraising milestone for the NSPCC.
YPO and Brownlee Foundation Partner22/05/2024 11:05:00
YPO has announced a new partnership with the Brownlee Foundation, supporting free sport events that promote being active and healthy lifestyles for school children from all backgrounds.
50 Gifts for 50 Teachers21/05/2024 12:15:00
Teachers are some of the most influential people we meet in our lives. Their impact goes beyond the subjects they teach, and we want to recognise educators' significant role in shaping the minds and futures of our young people.
YPO celebrates 50 years with landmark dividend18/04/2024 12:05:00
Marking 50 years since its formation, YPO, one of the UK’s largest public buying sector organisations, is celebrating a golden milestone with a celebration event, a national tour of local authorities and a significant dividend for member councils.
Win a Go Ape experience for your entire class22/03/2024 15:10:00
As part of our YPO50 celebrations, we’ve teamed up with Silvine to launch our “Big Lottertree” competition, giving a whole class of children the chance to win an adventure with Go Ape.