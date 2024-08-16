Number of women taking computer science degrees continues to grow

The number of women opting to study computing at degree level this September has increased according to analysis by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

Computing at Higher Education is increasingly seen as a good choice by students – particularly by women – according to data from university admissions service, UCAS released yesterday. This year, 2,940 UK-domiciled 18-year-old women have accepted a place to study the subject, up 8% from 2023/24 (out of 15,530 18-year-old UK-domiciled acceptances for Computing).

The male to female ratio in this area is also continuing to close slowly – with an ongoing trend towards increased participation by female students (below 4:1). However, the difference remains wide and there is still a long way to go in terms of closing the gender gap - according to according to BCS analysis.

Overall entries at A level are up 12% with 29% growth in the number of females in England taking Computer Science at A level and a 9% increase in the number of males studying the subject. The gender ratio continues to move in right direction (now below 5:1) in this area too - BCS added. Meanwhile, females are outperforming males at all grades for A levels - this is similar across all nations.

There was an increase in the number of students taking digital A levels in Northern Ireland. Entrants for the Software Systems Development A level have grown by 12%, while those for Digital Technology have improved by 9%.

In Wales, the number of students taking Computer Science A level was broadly similar to the previous year, with almost 400 taking the new Digital Technology qualification.

In England, T level results reveal that almost 1,400 students have taken one of the three digital pathways, and a 40%-plus increase in those gaining a pass or better in Digital Production, Design and Development and Digital Support Services

