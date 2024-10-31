Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom fines GB News £100,000
Ofcom has today imposed a £100,000 financial penalty on GB News for breaking due impartiality rules.
Ofcom’s earlier investigation found that an appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints was not presented and given due weight in People’s Forum: The Prime Minister – a live, hour-long current affairs programme broadcast on 12 February 2024 - nor was due impartiality preserved through clearly linked and timely programmes.
As a result, we concluded that the then Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, had a mostly uncontested platform to promote the policies and performance of his Government in a period preceding a UK General Election, in breach of Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code.
Given the seriousness and repeated nature of this breach, Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £100,000 on GB News Limited. We have also directed GB News to broadcast a statement of our findings against it, on a date and in a form determined by us.
GB News is challenging our original breach decision in this case by judicial review, which we are defending. Ofcom will not enforce this sanction decision until those proceedings are concluded.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/broadcast-standards/ofcom-fines-gb-news/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Best and worst parcel firms for customer service satisfaction revealed29/10/2024 12:15:00
Evri and Yodel customers are the least satisfied with their experience when it comes to contacting parcel firms for help, Ofcom has found, while Amazon and DHL are the best performers.
Global regulators publish index of online safety powers25/10/2024 10:20:00
The Global Online Safety Regulators Network (GOSRN) has published a regulatory index, which provides a comparison for how international online safety regulators are approaching their respective regulatory duties.
Ofcom launches investigation into whether Tismi failed to prevent misuse of its phone numbers by scammers21/10/2024 10:10:00
Ofcom has opened an investigation into whether communications provider, Tismi, has taken appropriate steps to ensure that phone numbers allocated to it are not being misused, including to perpetrate scams.
How do you protect yourself from surprise mobile charges on holiday?21/10/2024 09:10:00
As we approach the last half-term break of the year, many people will be thinking of squeezing in an overseas holiday to escape the autumn temperatures at home.
Countdown to a safer life online18/10/2024 09:20:00
Two months out from online safety laws coming into force, Ofcom has warned tech firms they could face enforcement action if they don’t comply with new duties when the time comes.
Why we’re supporting Get Online Week17/10/2024 13:15:00
This week is Get Online Week, the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, aimed at helping people to boost their digital skills and confidence.
New ten-year public service broadcast licence for Channel 415/10/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom has today published our decisions on a new broadcast licence for Channel 4, supporting its digital growth and securing public service broadcasting on the channel for a further ten years.
Response to Channel 4 Corporation’s Statement of Media Content Policy 202311/10/2024 15:15:00
Ofcom recently published its response to Channel 4 Corporation’s Statement of Media Content Policy.