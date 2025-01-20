Ofcom implements updates to spectrum policy and licensing

Ofcom has announced the implementation of several spectrum licence products.

These policy changes are part of broader efforts to enable mmWave spectrum for new applications and enhance the Shared Access Licences framework. From 14 January 2025, interested parties can access an interim application process for low- and medium-power Shared Access Licences (SAL) in the 26 GHz band. Additionally, new Shared Access features include reduced separation distances between users, improving spectrum accessibility.

Summary of Announcements

An interim application process for Shared Access Licences (SAL) in the 26 GHz mmWave band is available from 14 January 2025 until the LPE-3 launch.

Enhanced coordination for 3.8-4.2 GHz, greater flexibility in spectrum usage, and additional 2.3 GHz indoor-use channels are available starting 14 January 2025.

Scheduled for April 2025, bringing a revamped web interface and self-service options for licence management.

Further improvements include 20 MHz indoor channels for 2.3 GHz, antenna envelope options, and new fees for medium-power urban licences.

Ofcom will provide its next update in February 2025 via the Licensing Updates webpage.

Shared Access Licence Enhancements

The shared access licence framework is designed to make it easier for people and businesses to access spectrum for a wide range of local wireless connectivity applications. Currently, the licence is available in four spectrum bands supporting mobile technology: 1800 MHz (1781.7 to 1785 MHz paired with 1876.7 to 1880 MHz), 2300 MHz (2320 to 2340 MHz and 2390 to 2400 MHz), 3800 to 4200 MHz, and 24.25-27.5 GHz. These bands provide critical support for industries looking to develop mobile technology solutions.

Two types of licences are offered under this framework. The low-power licence authorizes users to deploy multiple base stations within a circular area with a 50-metre radius, along with associated fixed, nomadic, or mobile terminals. The medium-power licence, on the other hand, authorizes a single base station with connected terminals. Comprehensive guidance, including licence fees, terms, and the application process, is provided in the Shared Access guidance document. Issued licences are published in Ofcom’s spectrum information portal. Furthermore, an online mapping tool for spectrum availability in the 3.8-4.2 GHz band, launched in November 2024, is available to assist applicants.

Future Developments and mmWave Spectrum Access

Enhancements to spectrum access include updated coordination rules for 3.8-4.2 GHz, greater flexibility in spectrum use, and expanded availability of indoor-use channels in the 2.3 GHz band. These updates aim to support diverse applications, fostering greater innovation and efficiency in wireless services. Industries are encouraged to take advantage of these new flexibilities to drive advancements in connectivity.

The third phase of the Licensing Platform Evolution (LPE-3) remains scheduled for April 2025. This phase will streamline spectrum licence applications and introduce user-friendly features, marking a significant step forward in modernizing the licensing process. Further updates, including the confirmed launch date and additional features, will be provided in February 2025. During this transition, users might experience minor delays in processing applications, but Ofcom is committed to minimizing disruptions.

Efforts to enable mmWave spectrum for advanced applications are also underway. Licences for 25.1-27.5 GHz and 40.5-43.5 GHz bands will be auctioned in high-demand urban areas. Localised licences for mmWave spectrum are already available under the Shared Access framework, ensuring businesses can benefit from these resources. Making these bands available for local licensing allows for innovative use cases in 5G and beyond, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

