Ofcom launches digital safety toolkit for online services

Ofcom has today launched a digital toolkit to help businesses comply with new online safety rules.

It is the first of our digital support services that will help online services to make sure they carry out their responsibilities under the Online Safety Act.

What is the digital toolkit?

The tool is a step-by-step guide online services can follow to help them complete an assessment for the risks of illegal content on their platforms. It will also help them to comply with additional safety, record-keeping and review duties.

Who is it for?

The tool is for providers of services that allow users to generate, share and upload content (which the regulation refers to as user-to-user services) and search services. It has been designed with small and medium-sized businesses in mind but could be useful to any organisation that falls under the Online Safety Act.

How does it work?

The tool is divided in to four steps based on Ofcom’s risk assessment guidance.

Step 1 will help services to understand which kinds of illegal content to assess and to make accurate judgments about the risks.

Step 2 sets out how to assess the risk of harm from each kind of priority illegal content on a service, and other illegal content.

Step 3 helps to identify any relevant measures that can be implemented to address risk, record any measures the service has taken, and make a record of their assessment.

Step 4 will help services to understand how to keep their risk assessment up to date and put in place steps to review it.

When services use the tool for the first time, they are given a unique reference code to save their progress and return to the tool at any time.

What are the benefits of using the tool?

Based on the answers a service provides when using the toolkit, they will be provided with tailored recommendations for how to comply with the new online safety rules. The tool gives an overview of how risks of different kinds of illegal harm could arise on a service and what safety measures it needs to put in place to protect its users.

Progressing through the tool will help services to complete an illegal harms risk assessment and make the required records. This is an important part of compliance with the Online Safety Act.

The online safety regime is now in force and 2025 is the year of action for services. Sites and apps must now act to better protect users online, especially children. Our new bulletin will help services to understand our work in this area and to find out more about what they must do and when, and the areas in which we expect to see big improvements in 2025.

We also explain the support and resources available to services to help them, which includes online tools like the toolkit launched today.

Take a look at the toolkit for more information.