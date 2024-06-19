Ofcom opens new due impartiality investigation into GB News

Ofcom has launched an investigation into People’s Forum: The Prime Ministeron GB News under our due impartiality rules.

We have received around 500 complaints about the programme which aired on GB News on 12 February 2024.

We are investigating under Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code which provide additional due impartiality requirements for programmes dealing with matters of major political controversy and major matters relating to current public policy. Specifically, Rules 5.11 and 5.12 require that an appropriately wide range of significant views must be included and given due weight in such programmes, or in clearly linked and timely programmes.