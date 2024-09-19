Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom sets gold medal standard at Paris Games
The 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games were a success not only for participants and medal-winners, but also for a global audience of viewers and listeners who were able to tune in to the action.
And the games were also a technical success thanks to the contributions of Ofcom’s spectrum experts, who helped to make sure the event went off without a hitch.
Securing wins behind the scenes
Colleagues from our Spectrum Assurance and Spectrum Engineering teams worked with counterparts from French spectrum regulator, ‘Agence Nationale Des Frequencies’ (ANFR), to help plan and monitor spectrum activity before and during the games.
At a large-scale event like the Olympics and Paralympics, lots of wireless equipment will be used. From on-site communications equipment such as walkie-talkies and in-ear monitors, to broadcaster equipment such as wireless microphones and cameras.
Each piece of this wireless equipment uses its own frequency on the radio spectrum, so they need to be checked and licensed to make sure that spectrum is used safely and without interference to other technology.
Ofcom’s experience in planning and overseeing major UK events such as Glastonbury and Euro 2020 meant our experts were well-placed to help our French counterparts set up for the games.
We were there as early as March, sharing our expertise and testing before the event began. And we maintained a presence for the during of both the Olympics and Paralympics, supporting the ANFR’s work.
A visit from our Chief Executive
During the Paralympics, our CEO Melanie Dawes popped across the Channel to find out first-hand how our colleagues had been working at venues across Paris to keep the broadcasts running smoothly.
She visited the ‘Invalides’ Paralympics venue in Paris, where she was greeted by the President and the Director General of the ANFR. She was accompanied by Ofcom colleagues Bryan Mason, Lead Senior Spectrum Assurance Engineer, and Camilla Bustani, Director, International.
During her visit, Melanie was shown behind the scenes where engineers were monitoring for any spectrum interference, and also got to see some of the para-archery taking place live, including a Paralympics GB team that went on to win gold.
ANFR colleagues were eager to express their gratitude to Ofcom for the support and expertise that our engineers provided at Paris 2024, and also for previous initiatives such as when ANFR staff and members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) visited Ofcom at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to observe how we delivered assurance operations there.
Melanie’s visit also including meetings with the Chair and Board Members of Arcep, the French telecoms regulator, discussing topics including telecoms regulation, GenAI, tackling scams, and sustainability. From there, she headed across Paris to meet the President and a Board Member of Arcom, the French media regulator, where topics of discussion included media plurality, freedom of expression and international collaboration in online safety.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/spectrum/frequencies/ofcom-sets-gold-medal-standard-at-paris-games/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Customers to get clearer broadband information17/09/2024 10:15:00
Consumers must be told in clear terms about the technology that underpins their broadband service when signing up to a new deal, under new Ofcom guidance for providers that came into force yesterday.
New ten-year public service broadcast licences for Channel 3 and Channel 513/09/2024 11:15:00
Ofcom has published the renewed broadcast licences for Channel 3 and Channel 5, securing public service broadcasting on these channels for a further ten years.
Simpler and quicker broadband switching is here13/09/2024 10:15:00
Broadband and landline customers can now switch network under a new ‘one touch’ process, where they only have to contact their new provider.
TV loses its crown as main source for news10/09/2024 16:15:00
Television is no longer the single main source of news for UK adults, as Ofcom research shows online sites and apps are now as popular as TV news for the first time.
Boosting skills among children, older adults and Disabled people: Evaluating what works for media literacy10/09/2024 10:25:00
We’re sharing what we’ve learned and are recommending following a 14-month project which saw organisations across the UK trial new approaches to boost people’s media literacy skills.
Size doesn’t matter: Which mobile operator has the longest file download time?09/09/2024 13:15:00
File downloads take longer on O2 over 4G and 5G than on the other mobile networks, according to new Ofcom research published recently.
Size doesn’t matter: Which mobile operator has the longest file download time?09/09/2024 09:25:00
File downloads take longer on O2 over 4G and 5G than on the other mobile networks, according to new Ofcom research
Securing the future of the universal postal service05/09/2024 15:10:00
Ofcom will assess whether certain changes to Second Class letter delivery – while maintaining a next-day First Class service six days a week – would meet postal users’ needs, ahead of consulting on proposals early next year.