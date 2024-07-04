OFEME symposium to be biggest so far

The fifth annual event will bring together themes including quantum, AI, electronic systems, antennas and space technologies.

Leaders from industry, academia and government will be attending a symposium to help shape the defence landscape and prepare for the future.

The Operating in the Future Electromagnetic Environment (OFEME) symposium will be hosted by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and supported by the Electromagnetic Environment (EME) Hub.

Taking place from 19 to 21 November 2024 in Glasgow, this OFEME event has been extended to 3 days. You can also attend in-person or virtually.

Dstl Future Sensing Programme Manager John yesterday said:

“Operating in the future electromagnetic environment requires agile and resilient sensing that informs situational awareness across all of the operating domains, land, sea, air and space. “Our ability to exploit the breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum and fuse data across frequencies, space and time will provide advantage to UK forces.”

The event will include expert speakers, panel discussions, technical presentations and interactive workshops.

Dstl Electromagnetic Activities Programme Manager Phil yesterday said:

“We are proud to be hosting our fifth annual symposium and it is set to be the biggest yet. “It is a privilege to be bringing together experts from a variety of disciplines and backgrounds to debate the challenges of tomorrow. “This is a unique opportunity to meet with and share knowledge with colleagues.”

Submit poster

Submit your poster abstract online by 5pm on 29 August 2024.

Some authors will also be invited to give lightning talks. To be eligible to present your poster at the symposium you must register by 5pm on 4 October 2024.

Request an invitation

Complete the OFEME 2024 - Expression of Interest form to register.