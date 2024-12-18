Ofsted publishes autumn school inspector training materials

Ofsted yesterday published 3 additional recordings of school inspector training materials, following on from the first collection published earlier this term.

The videos feature sessions from the autumn 2024 conference for school inspectors, including:

strong foundations – focusing on the importance of foundational knowledge

changes to ungraded inspections

changes to ungraded inspections for lead inspectors

The recordings have been published through the Ofsted Academy as part of Ofsted’s ongoing commitment to being an open and transparent organisation.

Recordings of training for inspectors working in the other areas that Ofsted inspects and regulates will be published in the new year.

Matthew Purves, Director of the Ofsted Academy, yesterday said:

I’m delighted to demonstrate our continuing commitment to openness and transparency by publishing this second collection of training materials for our school inspectors. By opening up to those we inspect and regulate, we hope we can eliminate some of the mysteries around Ofsted. We want to ensure our training is published in detail and in context, so that anyone who wants to can see how we work.

The training materials are published on a free-to-access external platform.

Watch our inspector training videos

