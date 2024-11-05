Ofsted publishes inspector training materials

Ofsted has today published recordings of inspector training materials, as part of its commitment to being a more open and transparent organisation.

The 6 recordings, published in video format, are used for training school inspectors through the new Ofsted Academy. Their publication follows on from mental health awareness training for all inspectors, delivered by Mental Health First Aid England, which was made available on Ofsted’s YouTube channel earlier this year.

Today’s videos feature sessions from the spring 2024 school inspector conference, including:

an introduction to the conference from Ofsted’s National Director for Education, Lee Owston

setting off on the right foot (well-being)

context and impact: getting beneath the surface

inspecting attendance well

Two more general training recordings from the early autumn term have also been published:

Inspecting in the best interest of children

Inspection Data Summary Report (IDSR)

More recordings of training given to inspectors working in the other areas that Ofsted inspects and regulates will be published in the near future.

Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:

At the start of my term as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, I committed to publishing training materials for inspectors through the Ofsted Academy. I’m pleased to be publishing this first collection of school inspector training today. I hope that by sharing it in context, and making our training visible, we can really open up Ofsted to those we inspect and regulate.

The training materials are published on a free-to-access external platform.

Watch our inspector training videos

The training is recorded ‘as live’ and so is designed for inspectors. Ofsted regularly puts on webinars designed for staff working in the sectors we inspect and regulate. These can be found on our YouTube channel.