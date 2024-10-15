Ofsted regulations update. Share your experience

It has been a year since Ofsted closed its registration window for supported accommodation providers who house looked after children or 16- and 17-year-old care leavers.

Through our Youth Homelessness Advisory Group we know that several of our members are engaged in this process and are either awaiting, or have had, their registration visit.

Homeless Link has recently re-engaged with Ofsted to continue representing the experiences of our members at a national level, and sit on the Ofsted national supported accommodation consultation forum.

In a meeting this week, we learned:

The support programme provided by the National Children’s Bureau has now ended, and providers are encouraged to go to the Ofsted website for up-to-date guidance;

Ofsted’s August 24 blog provided updates on the registration progress and some key information for providers and local authorities regarding ‘red lines’ of providing accommodation for children and young people with high and complex needs;

Information about inspection is available to organisations offering Supported Lodgings in their September 24 blog;

Ofsted are very keen to have two-way dialogues with the sector and are open to hearing any feedback in order to make improvements to the process and systems in place.

We encourage you to read the blogs if you’ve not yet done so.

Ahead of the next consultation forum. Homeless Link is keen to hear more from members about their experiences to date. To do so, we are holding a Community of Practice on Wednesday 13th November 2-4pm and invite organisations for whom this is relevant to send a representative. To sign up, please email Jo Prestidge