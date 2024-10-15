Homeless Link
|Printable version
Ofsted regulations update. Share your experience
It has been a year since Ofsted closed its registration window for supported accommodation providers who house looked after children or 16- and 17-year-old care leavers.
Through our Youth Homelessness Advisory Group we know that several of our members are engaged in this process and are either awaiting, or have had, their registration visit.
Homeless Link has recently re-engaged with Ofsted to continue representing the experiences of our members at a national level, and sit on the Ofsted national supported accommodation consultation forum.
In a meeting this week, we learned:
- The support programme provided by the National Children’s Bureau has now ended, and providers are encouraged to go to the Ofsted website for up-to-date guidance;
- Ofsted’s August 24 blog provided updates on the registration progress and some key information for providers and local authorities regarding ‘red lines’ of providing accommodation for children and young people with high and complex needs;
- Information about inspection is available to organisations offering Supported Lodgings in their September 24 blog;
- Ofsted are very keen to have two-way dialogues with the sector and are open to hearing any feedback in order to make improvements to the process and systems in place.
We encourage you to read the blogs if you’ve not yet done so.
Ahead of the next consultation forum. Homeless Link is keen to hear more from members about their experiences to date. To do so, we are holding a Community of Practice on Wednesday 13th November 2-4pm and invite organisations for whom this is relevant to send a representative. To sign up, please email Jo Prestidge
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/ofsted-regulations-information-and-invite-to-share-your-experience/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link coordinates open letter to the Chancellor11/10/2024 09:25:00
Homeless Link has coordinated an open letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget.
Critical time intervention - for society’s most vulnerable individuals10/10/2024 15:25:00
On World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Awareness Day, this blog from Sarah Assen, an Operational Manager for Homelessness Services in Manchester explains how Critical Time Intervention approaches can be used to improve services
Breaking the cycle of homelessness and poor mental health08/10/2024 15:05:00
Earlier this year, Centre for Mental Health and Homeless Link co-hosted a roundtable that brought together key stakeholders from across sectors to explore the barriers faced by people experiencing both poor mental health and homelessness, and potential opportunities to create change. This article by Andy Bell, CEO of Centre for Mental Health and Homeless Link's Head of Policy and Research Sophie Boobis summarises these discussions.
Accessing and maintaining supported accommodation: episode 4 of the new series of the Going Beyond podcast07/10/2024 13:05:00
Accessing suitable supported accommodation can be extremely challenging for people experiencing homelessness. Lack of availability and choice over accommodation can lead to individuals living in environments that do not cater to their needs. Accessing accommodation is one thing, but being able to feel at home, and supported is another.
Annual statutory homelessness data shows homelessness is surging04/10/2024 11:10:00
On 03/10/2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the annual Statutory Homelessness statistics for 2023/24.
Reflections from Labour Conference 202427/09/2024 15:20:00
Fiona Colley, Homeless Link's Director of Social Change rounds up what she heard about homelessness from Labour at their conference in Liverpool.
Listen to the new episode of the Going Beyond podcast24/09/2024 14:10:00
Navigating local authority housing options can be a huge challenge for people experiencing homelessness. With local authority staff being overrun with high caseloads, and individuals not understanding their rights, many individuals can be wrongfully refused support or placed in unsuitable accommodation.
Funding homelessness: Short and long term solutions23/09/2024 15:20:00
In the months prior to the election, the new Labour government set the stage for an end to sticking-plaster politics and we’re now looking ahead as to what that means in practice.
Mpox and homelessness23/09/2024 11:10:00
Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Although it has not yet reached England, it is an issue of increasing concern, including for people experiencing homelessness or using drugs and alcohol.