Ofwat
Ofwat publishes a statement on Water (Special Measures) Bill
Ofwat publishes a statement on Water (Special Measures) Bill.
Ofwat’s Chief Executive David Black said:
“We fully support the introduction of the Water Bill and are working closely with the Government to ensure its smooth implementation once it has gained Royal Assent. This Bill strengthens our powers and will help us drive transformative change in the water industry so that it delivers better outcomes for customers and the environment.
“We welcome the opportunity to establish new rules on water company remuneration, governance and strengthening customer involvement in water company decision-making.”
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/ofwat-publishes-a-statement-on-water-special-measures-bill/
