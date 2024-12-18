National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Ombudsman publishes Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has laid its Annual Report and Accounts before parliament (on 16 December), for the period April 2023 – March 2024.
The year included the Ombudsman’s 50th anniversary, being created by the Local Government Act 1974, and the Ombudsman launching its first complaint handling code for local authorities.
The code will make good practice in complaint handling both clearer for authorities and help the public to know what to expect when they raise concerns with their council or care provider in England.
Also during 2023-24, an independent review of the Ombudsman concluded that the LGSCO provides outstanding service and is supremely efficient. But it does so, despite being underfunded.
The conclusions of the independent review were relevant in a year when the Ombudsman’s main challenge in 2023-24 was managing a significant increase in casework demand.
While the Ombudsman met its longer time targets for completing investigations, the increase in incoming cases made it more difficult for the Ombudsman to meet it’s 20 working day target for assessing cases for investigation.
Chief Executive and Accounting Officer, Nigel Ellis, said:
“It is a credit to our staff how we have performed in 2023-24, which has been excellent despite some challenges.
“The independent review of our service, which followed a process endorsed by Government, said we are a highly efficient Ombudsman scheme. We complete investigations promptly, we have highly professional and committed staff, and we are a leader in many areas of practice.
“Yet at the same time, it also concluded with the major operational risk we have identified ourselves – that we are structurally underfunded, putting our ability to fulfil our full remit at risk.
“Being sufficiently funded would allow us to provide our full and vital service to the public in the face of increasing demand.”
In 2023-24, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman dealt with 18,305 cases. Of the 4,165 complaints in which it carried out a detailed investigation, the Ombudsman upheld 80% (3,349 in number).
It also published a number of reports highlighting areas of concern, including how councils manage complaints about antisocial behaviour and how families of children with special educational needs and disabilities are sometimes not given sufficient choice in the support they receive due to councils’ poor understanding of the personal budgets process.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Luton told to fix benefits backlog by Ombudsman13/12/2024 11:20:00
Luton Borough Council is improving the way it administers benefits appeals after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found it had a backlog of cases dating back five years.
Manchester mum had to live in unsafe accommodation for 18 months longer than necessary, Ombudsman says06/12/2024 10:20:00
A Manchester mum had to live in an unsuitable and unsafe flat with her disabled son for 18 months longer than she should have, according to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Disabled Worcestershire child had to live in an unsuitable home for far too long because of councils’ errors06/12/2024 09:20:00
A Worcestershire child with significant and complex needs had to live in an unsuitable home for far longer than necessary because Bromsgrove and Worcestershire councils made a catalogue of errors when adapting a home to their needs.
Care homes reminded about clarity of contracts following Ombudsman investigation29/11/2024 11:15:00
A man complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman that The Grange Care Home had agreed to refund his mother’s estate money it had received as FNC payments, but then the care home then went back on this verbal agreement and did not refund the money.
Woman moved to permanent nursing home after hospital failed to treat pressure sore21/11/2024 14:15:00
A hospital’s failure to properly assess and treat an elderly woman with a pressure sore contributed to her having to move into a nursing home, an investigation by England’s Health Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman highlights priorities to improve public services over next three years21/11/2024 11:05:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has made four recommendations to Government on how the organisation could improve the public services it oversees in its flagship Triennial Review, launched today.
Worcestershire failed looked after child with special needs because of “bewildering” lack of basic knowledge20/11/2024 13:15:00
A vulnerable looked after child with special educational needs missed out on five and a half terms of education and didn’t receive the therapy they needed for more than two years because staff at a council-owned company, Worcestershire Children First, had such a poor grasp of the SEND system.