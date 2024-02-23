One million payments for Scotland’s carers

£280 million paid to carers since launch of Carer’s Allowance Supplement

A benefit only available in Scotland has delivered over one million payments to unpaid carers, new figures show.

Almost £280 million has been paid to over 150,000 carers since Carer’s Allowance Supplement was introduced in September 2018.

The benefit, one of seven available only in Scotland, was created to recognise the vital role of unpaid carers.

Eligible carers get payments twice a year, normally in June and December. In the 2023-2024 financial year each payment was £270.50.

Carer's Allowance Supplement is paid automatically to people who are getting Carer's Allowance or Carer Support Payment on a on a particular date.

Carer Support Payment, paid by Social Security Scotland, was introduced in three local authority areas in November last year.

It is replacing Carer's Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions in Scotland and will be rolled out across the country in Autumn 2024.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Unpaid carers make a significant contribution to society, often at the expense of their own health and wellbeing. The Scottish Government introduced Carer's Allowance Supplement to recognise this contribution. “I am pleased we have now made our one millionth payment and have given carers in Scotland almost £280 million of additional support. “Carer’s Allowance Supplement is part of our wider package of support including Carer Support Payment and Young Carer Grant - another Scotland-only benefit. “The Scottish Government recognise the pressure the cost of living crisis has placed on household budgets which is why we are continuing to allocate around £3bn a year to policies that tackle poverty and protect people as far as possible. “This puts more money into the pockets of families who need it, which in turn is good for the economy."

To find out about eligibility for Carer’s Allowance Supplement visit mygov.scot/carers-allowance-supplement or call Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.

Information on other support for carers is available at mygov.scot/help-if-youre-a-carer