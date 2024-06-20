One week left to apply for free voter ID

For the first time at a general election, voters in Great Britain will need to bring photographic ID to receive a ballot paper at a polling station. A free ID, the Voter Authority Certificate, is available for those who do not have another form accepted of ID, but there is just one week left to apply. The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone who needs it to apply now, before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday 26 June.

Over 38,000 people have applied for a Voter Authority Certificate since the general election was called on 22 May.

Commission research shows that people who are unemployed, people with disabilities, and people from lower socio-economic backgrounds are least likely to have an accepted form of ID, and should therefore apply for the free voter ID.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Administration and Guidance at the Electoral Commission said:

“This is the first general election where photographic ID is needed so it’s important that people are aware of the requirement and prepared. There is a long list of accepted forms of ID, but anyone that doesn’t have one is still able to take part by applying for the free ID. “There is just one week left to apply for the free ID, so we are calling on anyone that needs it to make sure they have submitted their application by 5pm on 26 June. “If you know anyone that may not be aware of the new requirement or have an accepted form of ID, help to spread the word so that they are able to take part and have their say.”

Applications for the free ID can be submitted online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate, or by completing a paper form and sending this to their local council’s electoral services team. Voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. Applicants must already be registered to vote before applying.

Voters with questions about applying for the free ID should contact their local authority. Contact details for local authorities – and more information about the ID requirements – can be found on the Electoral Commission website.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

