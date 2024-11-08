Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Online women’s clothing retailers shut down after scam reports
Winding-up orders secured against two connected companies
- Hario Trading Co., Limited and Sayhi International Co., Limited have been shut down following investigations by the Insolvency Service
- Concerns were identified that the companies, which are connected by shared present and former directors, were selling low-quality women’s clothing online
- In some cases, customers said they did not receive the goods they paid for and could not secure refunds from the companies
Two companies selling women’s clothing online from a warehouse in China have been shut down after concerns were identified that they were selling sub-standard goods to the public.
Hario Trading Co., Limited and Sayhi International Co., Limited were wound-up at the High Court in London on Tuesday 5 November.
Investigators from the Insolvency Service were concerned the companies were not providing refunds to customers for their poor-quality items and in some cases, were not providing the goods at all.
The companies sold mainly women’s clothing exclusively via the internet and targeted English-speaking markets, notably the UK and USA.
Both Hario Trading and Sayhi International were also found to not be operating from the UK despite having registered offices in Nottingham and Cambridge and accountants based in London.
Concerns over the reliability of the financial information and accounts were also identified during the course of the investigation, which began earlier this year.
Cheryl Lambert, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
We were concerned that Hario Trading and Sayhi International were set up as companies primarily to sell second-rate goods to the public while those ultimately behind the businesses avoided scrutiny and accountability.
Both companies gave their customers a false sense of security that they were operating from the UK and subject to our rules and regulations. In reality, Hario Trading and Sayhi International had no presence at their registered offices and were harming the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business.
Our investigations concluded that both companies could be used as vehicles for fraud in the future and customers may suffer further financial losses, which is why the Secretary of State applied to have them wound-up in the public interest.
Insolvency Service investigations into Hario Trading and Sayhi International began in January this year.
Online reviews of the companies revealed complaints from several customers that they never received the goods they ordered. In the case of Sayhi International, some complainants said they were given a lower value substitute of the item they paid for.
A total of 29 customers specifically stated that they considered Hario Trading and Sayhi International were running a scam.
Both companies were also found to have failed to maintain a registered UK office address as required under law.
Hario Trading’s registered offices had previously been in Surrey, London and Cambridge before moving to the Wheatcroft Business Park on Landmere Lane in Nottingham in early January 2024.
However, investigators visited the business park and spoke to the site manager who said the company had never had a physical presence there.
Similarly, Sayhi International had registered offices in London, Surrey and Manchester before changing its address to Aberdeen Avenue in Cambridge in January 2023.
Investigators discovered a large number of companies with their registered office at that address, many of which had the distinctive phrase ‘Co., Limited’ in their name.
The address itself on further investigation, was found to be a residential property.
Insolvency Service investigations eventually tracked down one of the company directors, Yanbo Zhao, through a firm based in Shanghai, which described itself as providing “professional registration of overseas companies/offshore account opening/annual tax declaration” services to its clients.
Interviews with Zhao revealed a lack of knowledge of both Hario Trading and Sayhi International. Zhao was unable to recall the name of either company’s website and did not know the address of the warehouse.
The directors resigned during the course of the Insolvency Service’s investigations and were replaced by a Tao Zhou. Repeated attempts to contact Zhou, the current sole director of Hario Trading and Sayhi International, were unsuccessful.
Analysis of the financial transactions shown in both Hario Trading and Sayhi International’s ledgers and the figures in their company accounts were unrealistic to a degree that investigators believed them to be fabricated and deliberately false.
All enquiries concerning the affairs of the Hario Trading and Sayhi International should be made to the Official Receiver of the Public Interest Unit: 16th Floor, 1 Westfield Avenue, Stratford, London, E20 1HZ. Email: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk.
Further information
- Hario Trading Co., Limited (company number 13495734)
- Sayhi International Co., Limited (company number 13495761)
- These companies are not linked to others with similar names
- The Insolvency Service can investigate complaints about corporate abuse by live companies. This may include serious misconduct, fraud, scams or dishonest practice in the way the company operates. Further information on our live investigations can be found here
- The Insolvency Service is working with Companies House to tackle economic crime and improve transparency over corporate entities under reforms introduced in the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023
- The reforms will improve transparency over UK companies and other legal entities to strengthen our business environment, support our national security and combat economic crime, while delivering a more reliable register on Companies House to underpin business activity
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct, is available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/online-womens-clothing-retailers-shut-down-after-scam-reports
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Ten-year ban for director who promoted tax avoidance scheme costing HMRC more than £2.5m01/11/2024 09:20:00
Director disqualified for operating tax avoidance scheme without notifying authorities
Court shuts down two connected companies which received more than £1 million in fraudulent Covid loans16/09/2024 10:10:00
Winding-up orders made against companies accused of loan fraud
Merseyside father and daughter sentenced for Covid loan fraud26/08/2024 10:05:00
Father and daughter who applied for five Covid Bounce Back Loans between them handed suspended sentences for fraud
Action taken against Devon business owner following £250,000 covid loan abuse26/08/2024 09:05:00
Devon-based businessman is subject to 13 years of sanctions after abusing the Bounce Back Loan scheme five times during the Covid pandemic
London taxi driver hit with 11-year sanctions after falsely claiming two covid loans23/08/2024 10:25:00
Ilford taxi and delivery driver claimed £100,000 of Bounce Back Loans and failed to spend the money on his businesses
Scam company which claimed to sell hospitality packages to major sporting events is shut down23/08/2024 09:25:00
Company claimed to be able to provide cheap hospitality at events such as the Six Nations and Formula 1 races
Restaurant owner banned as company director after abusing Eat Out to Help Out Scheme19/08/2024 10:10:00
Twelve-year director disqualification for Covid support scheme misconduct
Five Sk:n Group companies in liquidation: information for patients, employees and creditors19/08/2024 09:10:00
Information for patients and their relatives and carers, employees and creditors of the five Sk:n Group of companies in liquidation.