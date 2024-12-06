Opportunities of Glasgow Games

Minister speaks at State of the City Economy conference.

Investment Minister Tom Arthur is encouraging business to grasp the opportunities of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

At the State of the City Economy Conference later today, Mr Arthur will say that Glasgow can showcase international leadership when it hosts the event.

Commonwealth Games Scotland has estimated more than £150 million will be generated for the region's economy. Ministers hope that this will provide a long-term legacy similar to that created by the 2014 Games, which the city hosted.

Mr Arthur will also outline details of a Social Entrepreneurship Centre in Possilpark, funding for which was announced in this week’s draft Budget, and highlight additional funding for Clyde Gateway in the East End of Glasgow. The Centre will provide entrepreneurs with support to grow their businesses, including training in marketing, finance and business planning.

Mr Arthur said:

“The Games will showcase Glasgow and provide Scotland with an opportunity to enhance its reputation as an innovative and inventive nation. We have much to offer as a host for world class events and I know that businesses in Glasgow will grasp the opportunities that the Games present. “To help communities prosper, we are investing in a new centre in Possilpark to support the next generation of entrepreneurs in Glasgow and supporting Clyde Gateway to regenerate the city's East End. A range of measures were announced in this week’s draft Budget to grow Scotland’s economy, including a £214 million investment in Scotland’s City and Region Growth Deals.”

Background

The State of the City Economy Conference is Glasgow City Council’s principal economic event, bringing together senior representatives from government, commerce, academic institutions and voluntary organisations to focus on Glasgow’s economy and to look forward to the next 12 months.