Opportunity for international collaboration on information advantage
In an event run by The United States Special Operations Command, participants can share their innovative ideas and gain insights from operational personnel.
Dstl is promoting an invitation from The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for international collaboration.
Industry, academia, individuals, and government laboratories are invited to submit technology experimentation nominations addressing innovative technologies identified in areas of ‘Information Advantage/Information Dominance’.
The event aims to give participants the opportunity to gain Special Operations Forces (SOF) insight and perspective on participant technologies.
USSOCOM technology experimentation events provide an opportunity for technology developers to interact with operational personnel to determine how their technology development efforts and ideas may support or enhance SOF capability needs. The environment facilitates a collaborative relationship between US Government, academia, and industry to promote the identification and assessment of emerging technologies.
Event details
USSOCOM Technical Experimentation event 23-3 will be held at the Emerging Technology Institute, Red Springs, North Carolina, from 5 to 9 June 2023.
The theme for this event is Information Advantage/Information Dominance.
The primary intent of this event is to assess innovative technologies that will provide SOF increased capabilities in these areas.
How to take part
All potential respondents are advised to read the request for information (RFI) in its entirety.
All submissions should be accomplished by following the instructions in Paragraph C of USSOCOM TE 23-3 RFI.
The deadline for applications is 4pm on 29 March 2023.
Technology Experimentation nominations should be submitted electronically by creating a Scout Card in the Vulcan system at: vulcan-sof.com by the respective deadline. Scout Cards should be created within the ‘TE 23-3 Technical Experimentation: Information Advantage / Information Dominance’ page. The Vulcan system is best accessed by using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers.
Technology areas
Technology areas to explore during the event include:
- Remote sensing
- Data transport
- Military Information Support Operations (MISO)
- Characterization of Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Data
- Data Processing
- FVEY (Five Eyes Alliance - United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) /Partnered Common Operating Picture (COP) / Common Intelligence Picture (CIP)
- Information Common Operating Picture (COP)
- Electronic Warfare (EW) Effects
- Digital Force Protection (DFP) Standardization
- Identity and Signature Management Toolset
- Information protection and security
- Cyber Effects
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
