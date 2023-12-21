Chatham House
|Printable version
Orban’s Ukraine gamble is a blow to the EU’s geopolitical ambitions
EXPERT COMMENT
The EU must tackle the challenge of rogue member states to fulfil its potential as a geostrategic actor.
The high-stakes EU summit in December 2023 resulted in accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova and candidate status for Georgia – thanks to a well-timed coffee break. As Hungary’s Victor Orban sought to derail the decision on Ukraine, he was invited by the leaders of the other 26 member states to take a coffee break. As Orban left the room, they got a consensus to open negotiations and he got the €10 billion that had been frozen over Hungary’s rule-of-law violations. He did however succeed in blocking €50 billion of aid to Ukraine – a lifeline for Ukraine’s war-torn economy.
There are three main takeaways from the summit. First, while enlargement is a geostrategic instrument, EU institutions and member states have yet to develop the necessary techniques to deploy it without jeopardizing normative coherence. Second, European unity remains brittle, vulnerable to both internal and external challenges. Third, the EU can no longer ignore the problem of rogue member states and must deal with this challenge as a matter of both urgency and principle – coffee breaks will not suffice.
While an important breakthrough symbolically, the painful European Council decision-making process came across as dwindling Western support for Ukraine, something which also seemed to be reflected in the US. While Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lobbied US Congress for more funds, Orban met with increasingly sceptical Republicans looking to block aid to Ukraine (albeit to undermine Biden’s hopes for re-election).
It is clear that Orban’s true motives have little to do with frozen funds or concerns for the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, whose interests would certainly be better served with Ukraine inside the EU. He has also been blocking Sweden’s accession to NATO and threatened to ‘correct’ the EU’s decision on Ukraine’s accession. Aptly described as Putin’s Trojan Horse , Orban’s pursuit of ideological allies across the West suggests an intent to achieve the defeat of Ukraine and deliver a strategic blow to the liberal West, thereby undermining European security.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/12/orbans-ukraine-gamble-blow-eus-geopolitical-ambitions
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
COP28 controversy and the challenge of energy transition in the Gulf19/12/2023 16:05:00
With a COP28 deal to transition away from fossil fuels, speeding up the energy transition and economic diversification will help Gulf countries protect the needs of future generations and avoid costly consequences of delayed action.
How a transnational approach can better manage the conflict in Sudan19/12/2023 09:20:00
Approaching conflict as a national issue sidelines a complex web of transnational influences and threatens prospects for sustainable peace.
Collapsing foreign direct investment might not be all bad for China’s economy18/12/2023 16:10:00
Capital is leaving the country, but some net FDI outflows to other manufacturing destinations allow Chinese firms to avoid trade friction with the US.
Brazil has a unique opportunity to drive transformation of food systems18/12/2023 11:05:00
As an agriculture powerhouse and future G20 and COP president, the country can lead the effort to change the way the world produces food.
The hidden scale of laboratory accidents: The need for transparency and engagement15/12/2023 12:20:00
Reducing opportunities for human error must be a top policy priority to reduce the risk of potentially catastrophic laboratory accidents involving high-consequence pathogens.
Opposition and worker protests create an unstable setting for Bangladesh’s general election14/12/2023 14:10:00
The country has enjoyed economic development and stability, but with opposition parties banned and protest continuing, a peaceful election is uncertain.
Putin faces growing threat from the wives and mothers of mobilized soldiers12/12/2023 09:20:00
The grass-roots movement poses a real challenge in the run-up to Russia’s March 2024 presidential election.
The UK’s Safety of Rwanda Bill is a reminder that democracies are not immune from attacks on the rule of law11/12/2023 15:10:00
The UK government’s new bill, unveiled alongside a new treaty with Rwanda, is extraordinary – for all the wrong reasons.