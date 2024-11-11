National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Our updated guideline to improve the diagnosis of endometriosis
The guideline makes new recommendations and updates existing ones on diagnosing and managing a condition that affects approximately 1.5 million women of reproductive age in the UK.
Recent reports from both the National Confidential Enquiry into Patient Outcome and Death (NCEPOD) and Endometriosis UK have highlighted problems with the diagnosis of endometriosis in the UK. According to Endometriosis UK, the average length of time it takes for a woman to get a diagnosis of endometriosis is 8-10 years, and as NCEPOD has pointed out, a delay in diagnosis is a significant issue as it can lead to prolonged suffering, ill health, and risks to fertility.
Our updated guideline aims to help address these issues by:
- Recommending specialist ultrasound as an alternative to MRI for investigating suspected endometriosis in secondary care.
- Recommending early transvaginal ultrasound in all people with suspected endometriosis, even if the pelvic or abdominal examination is normal.
- Making firmer and clearer recommendations regarding referral.
- Providing greater clarity about the care available for women with suspected endometriosis.
Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and interim director of the Centre for Guidelines at NICE, said:
“This guideline will help healthcare professionals detect endometriosis early, to close the symptom to diagnosis gap and ensure more timely treatment.”
Professor Benger continued:
“We recognise that capacity in endometriosis clinics remains an issue, and that waiting times to be seen in secondary care can sometimes be lengthy.
“However, we also recognise the serious problems which people with suspected endometriosis face in accessing the care they need and the consequences of delayed diagnosis and treatment. This update aims to help tackle these problems by clarifying what high quality care for women with suspected endometriosis should be.
“It is also sometimes the case that women are not always informed when endometriosis is suspected and do not have the pathway of care explained to them. This guideline should help ensure women with suspected endometriosis are informed about what to expect, and that appropriate information is provided throughout their care journey.”
Baroness Merron, Women’s Health Minister said:
Endometriosis can be debilitating and women with this condition have been failed for far too long.
This government is determined to overhaul women's healthcare and these changes will help patients receive an accurate and timely diagnosis, benefitting over a million women affected.
Our 10-Year Health Plan, backed by a £22.6 billion increase in day-to-day health spending, will help cut waiting lists in gynaecology and get women the support they need.
Endometriosis is a chronic long-term condition that develops when cells normally found in the womb are present elsewhere in the body such as the bladder or bowel.
Although some women don’t have any symptoms, endometriosis is usually associated with pelvic pain, painful periods and difficulty getting pregnant. Endometriosis can also have a significant effect on quality of life.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/nice-updated-guideline-to-improve-the-diagnosis-of-endometriosis
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
